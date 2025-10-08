Individual Income Tax Returns With Extensions Are Due On Oct. 15

Raleigh, N.C.

Taxpayers who received an extension to file their state individual income tax returns originally due on April 15, 2025, must file those returns by Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025.

Taxpayers who mail those returns to the N.C. Department of Revenue (NCDOR) must have them postmarked by Oct. 15, 2025. E-filed returns must be sent electronically submitted by midnight on Oct. 15, 2025.

The NCDOR funds public services benefiting the people of North Carolina. The NCDOR administers the tax laws and collects the taxes due in an impartial, consistent, secure, and efficient manner.