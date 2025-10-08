SAE Institute Miami Launches New Associate of Applied Science in Audio Program with Community Celebration

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAE Institute USA is proud to announce the launch of its new Associate of Applied Science in Audio program at its Miami campus, expanding academic opportunities for students pursuing careers in audio production and engineering.To mark this milestone, SAE Institute of Technology Miami will host a community celebration on Friday, October 17, from 6–9 p.m. at its North Miami Beach campus.The event will feature live music, studio demonstrations, prizes, and giveaways, as well as opportunities to connect with students, alumni, industry professionals, and local community members.Guests will also get a firsthand look at SAE Institute Miami’s studios and classrooms, and learn more about the expanded academic portfolio.“Our goal has always been to prepare students for success in the professional audio world,” says Jerry Rivera, SAE Institute Miami Campus Director. “With the launch of the new AAS program, we’re offering a more robust path for students to gain the skills, experience, and technical knowledge needed to get started in the industry.”The Associate of Applied Science in Audio program is designed to provide hands-on training in audio production and engineering, preparing students to enter a variety of roles across the audio, media, and entertainment industries.The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, please visit bit.ly/SAE-MIA-Event For more information about SAE Institute, or our programs in Audio, Digital Film, and Entertainment Business, please visit usa.sae.edu ###About SAE InstituteSAE Institute provides aspiring creative media professionals with a foundation of practical theory and valuable hands-on training in their chosen areas of concentration. Under the guidance of industry-experienced faculty, students gain the essential experience they need for entry-level jobs in the creative media industry. Students are supported in their job searches by SAE Institute’s international network of alumni, many of whom are leaders in the music, film, game arts, and live performance arenas. SAE Institute offers programs in Audio, Digital Film, and Entertainment Business focused on preparing students for employment in the creative media industry upon graduation. Learn more at usa.sae.edu.About Navitas Pty LtdNavitas is an Australian global education leader, providing pre-university and university programs, English language courses, migrant education and settlement services, creative media education, student recruitment, professional development, and corporate training services to more than 80,000 students across a network of over 120 colleges and campuses in 31 countries. Learn more at Navitas.com.

