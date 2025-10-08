Epoch Automotive Launches New Website to Improve Auto Repair Experience in Doylestown

Epoch Automotive in Doylestown unveils a newly redesigned website aimed at enhancing customer convenience, transparency, and service accessibility.

DOYLESTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epoch Automotive, a trusted local auto repair shop, has launched a newly redesigned website aimed at making service access more efficient and transparent for customers. The updated platform provides essential tools such as digital scheduling, service overviews, and repair insights for customers throughout the region seeking auto repair in Doylestown.

This launch reflects Epoch Automotive’s continued investment in long-term customer care and convenience. Through features like digital vehicle inspections, online booking via AutoOps, and automated service reminders, the new website is built around the needs of today’s busy drivers. It also highlights customer-friendly amenities, including financing options, loyalty rewards, early drop-off, and a contactless payment system.

As the shop expands its reach to neighboring communities such as Warrington, Chalfont, and New Hope, its commitment remains focused on personalized service and education over sales pressure. Clear site navigation, mobile responsiveness, and detailed repair content offer transparency for those unfamiliar with automotive terminology or processes.

The shop remains located at 243 Harvey Ave Suite 102, Doylestown, PA 18901, United States and operates Monday through Thursday under a 4-day workweek to support technician well-being and work-life balance.

Word from the Owner

“Our website reflects our commitment to transparency and convenience,” said Jonathon Tangye, owner of Epoch Automotive.

About Us

Epoch Automotive was founded in 2020 by ASE-certified technician Jonathon Tangye, who brings over two decades of experience from dealerships, franchises, and independent shops. The business offers full-service repair and diagnostics for American, Asian, and select European vehicles. Known for its integrity-driven culture, experienced team, and long-term service planning, Epoch Automotive continues to serve as a customer-first destination for auto repair in Doylestown and the surrounding area.

