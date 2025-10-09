Human Trafficking Sting in Steubenville Arrests 8 Men Seeking to Buy Sex

(STEUBENVILLE, Ohio) — A joint sting operation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force and the Steubenville Police Department recently led to the arrest of eight men who allegedly attempted to buy sex, including one who sought sexual conduct with a minor.



Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Steubenville Police Chief Ken Anderson announced today that the operation, conducted Oct. 7 and 8, targeted the demand for human trafficking.



“We’ve said it many times and will repeat it until the message resonates: Don’t buy sex in Ohio!” Yost said. “We’re committed to going after those who fuel the exploitation of human beings through trafficking.”



“It is vital that we continue to work together and commit our time, effort and resources to combat human trafficking,” Chief Anderson said. “These operations not only hold the suspects who perpetrate these crimes accountable for their actions but they also raise awareness of the ongoing issue across our state.”



Charles Shifflett, 51, of Follansbee, West Virgina, faces three felony charges of compelling prostitution (third-degree) and attempted unlawful sexual conduct (fourth-degree), and possessing criminal tools (fifth-degree). Shifflet was arrested after allegedly seeking to have sex with a minor.



Justin Sabo, 38, of St. Clairsville, was charged with promoting prostitution (a fourth-degree felony) after allegedly arranging for a potential victim to have sex with an undercover agent.



The six others who were arrested face misdemeanor charges of engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools:

Kenneth D. Anderson, 29, Coraopolis, Pennsylvania

John Denk, 45, Allison Park, Pennsylvania

Richard Matve, 65, Coraopolis, Pennsylvania

Jerrod Rhine, 45, Toronto, Ohio

Jeffrey Romey, 61, Wintersville, Ohio

John Williams, 38, Wheeling, West Virginia

The joint operation was the second between the task force and the Steubenville Police Department. In July 2024, 10 men were arrested seeking to buy sex.The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force is organized under Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission and led by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office. The task force includes representatives from the Ohio Investigative Unit, East Palestine Police Department, Salem Police Department, Ohio Adult Parole Authority, Portage County Sheriff’s Office, BCI, Youngstown Police Department, Austintown Police Department, Beaver Township Police Department, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations.The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with the operation.

