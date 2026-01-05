Injured Hiker Rescued on North Pack Monadnock

CONTACT:

January 5, 2026

Greenfield, NH – On January 4, 2026, at 12:35 p.m., Conservation Officers with the NH Fish and Game Department, were notified of an injured hiker on the Wapack Trail in Greenfield. The hiker was identified as Greg Austin, 54, of Greenfield, NH. Austin and his hiking party had summited North Pack Monadnock Mountain and were coming back down when Austin slipped on the snow and ice and suffered a serious but non-life threatening injury to his leg. Austin’s wife called 911 to request assistance when they realized that Austin could no longer walk on his own. The GPS coordinates from the 911 call placed him 1.2 miles from the trailhead on Mountain Road in Greenfield. Austin is an experienced hiker and was well prepared for the winter conditions.

The Greenfield Fire Department, Greenfield Police Department, Peterborough Fire and Rescue Department, Lyndeborough Fire Department, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance, and Conservation Officers responded to the scene. Austin was treated for his injuries, wrapped in warm clothing, and placed in a litter. He was then carried down the mountain. The ice-covered snow and steep trail made for a difficult rescue. In some locations the litter had to be belayed with rope due to the steep terrain. Austin was carried out to the parking lot on Mountain Road at 3:30 p.m. and transferred to a Wilton Ambulance. He was then transported to Monadnock Community Hospital for further treatment.

The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.