Gonzaga Theatre Presents Climate Change Theatre Action

Gonzaga University Theatre invites audiences to experience Climate Change Theatre Action, a worldwide festival of short plays exploring the climate crisis and environmental issues running Oct. 3-5 on the Gonzaga campus.

Directed by Lydia Borowicz and Blake Anthony Edwards, this unique one-hour production features 10 plays selected from 50 international professional playwrights, representing every inhabited continent as well as diverse cultures and Indigenous nations.

Launched in 2015, Climate Change Theatre Action is presented biennially to coincide with the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties meetings. The festival highlights the power of theater to spark dialogue, raise awareness, and inspire action on urgent climate and environmental issues. Gonzaga Theatre is proud to partner with the Gonzaga Institute for Climate, Water, and the Environment to present this important event.

“Climate Change Theatre Action weaves together perspectives from around the world — funny, poignant, and unexpected stories that explore the many ways we experience climate change,” says Borowicz. “Alongside these global voices, we are creating a new devised piece drawn from the reflections of our cast and crew, grounding the conversation here at Gonzaga.”

The 10 plays chosen for Gonzaga’s production offer a variety of perspectives on climate change. This collection of short plays invites audiences to look beyond polarization and consider the human experiences, emotions and challenges tied to the climate crisis.

“The 10 plays that we’ve selected are largely apolitical. Still, the fact that they’re all about an issue that has unfortunately become politicized will inevitably make this production seem, well, very political. And that, in itself, is frustrating,” Edwards says. “But if we're going to be political, and if politics is the art of determining a society's priorities, what could be more urgent than this crisis we're all facing?”

Climate Change Theatre Action encourages audiences to reflect on humanity’s role in environmental challenges and consider the collective actions necessary to address them. Whether you’re a seasoned theater-goer or new to the stage, this production provides a thought-provoking and inspiring theatrical experience.

Performances will take place Friday, Oct. 3, at 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12-16. All performances will be at the Magnuson Theatre (on the east end of the College Hall building) on the Gonzaga University campus. You can purchase your tickets at https://bit.ly/TicketCenterTheatre or by visiting the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Box Office (211 E DeSmet Ave.), Monday-Friday noon-5 p.m. or by calling 509-313-2787. Tickets will be sold at the door at the Magnuson Theatre, however, are not guaranteed if the performance sells out.

For more information involving the production please email theatre@gonzaga.edu