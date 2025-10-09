ForgeVision Unveils New Production Intelligence Platform for Creative Studios

Script Analytics Module is now Live!

Launch of first module, Script Analytics, marks the start of an integrated system to help studios de-risk productions & manage complexity from script to screen

Studios have long relied on disconnected workflows that make it difficult to see the full picture. ForgeVision changes that to give them the clarity they need without compromising creativity.” — Nabil El Jisr, CEO of ForgeVision Technologies

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian technology company ForgeVision Technologies has introduced a new production intelligence platform designed to help animation and film studios gain earlier visibility and control over their productions.

The platform aims to replace many of the manual, fragmented processes used across the industry with connected, data-driven insights that enable studios to make more confident decisions while maintaining full creative control.

The company’s first module, Script Analytics, allows producers and directors to upload a script and receive a detailed breakdown in minutes. The system captures even implicit assets, helping teams anticipate production needs, avoid cost overruns, and address potential bottlenecks before they occur.

“Studios have long relied on disconnected workflows that make it difficult to see the full picture,” said Nabil El Jisr, CEO of ForgeVision Technologies. “ForgeVision was built to give them the clarity and foresight they need to plan smarter and stay in control without compromising creativity.”

Script Analytics is the first step in ForgeVision’s rollout of connected production analytics tools, with Storyboard Analytics and additional modules in development to extend insights across every stage of production.

