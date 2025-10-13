A Breakthrough Financial Tool to Help Struggling Small Businesses

The Company Doctors has helped save 50+ businesses and consulted with hundreds of others, to date.

The Company Doctors is showcasing its breakthrough, one-of-a-kind financial dashboard at the upcoming Business Show US in Las Vegas, October 15 - 16, 2025

Most business owners are flying blind. Our dashboard gives them a cockpit. In just a few minutes, the dashboard helps businesses to see what’s working and what’s not and know where to focus.” — Randy McKinley, CEO of The Company Doctors

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the upcoming Business Show US in Las Vegas, The Company Doctors is showcasing its breakthrough financial dashboard designed to revive businesses by giving owners instant clarity and more control over their numbers.Built by California entrepreneur Randy McKinley, the dashboard takes complex financial data and breaks it down into a clean interface — specifically tailored for each company — no spreadsheets, no guesswork, just clear visibility. It moves business owners from saying “what am I missing?” to actual problem-solving.According to the Fed Small Business Credit Survey, nearly 40 percent of small businesses in the U.S. are carrying $100,000 or more in outstanding debt. That remains higher than pre-pandemic levels, and the higher levels of existing debt have played an increasingly significant role in the denial of financing applications. The bottom line, many small businesses are struggling to survive.“Most business owners are flying blind. Our dashboard gives them a cockpit”, said McKinley, CEO of The Company Doctors. “In just a few minutes, the dashboard helps businesses to see what’s working and what’s not and know where to focus”.Key Features:• The dashboard is built for founders, not accountants.• Chaos into clarity in under 90 seconds.• Actionable, Real-time decisions that boost margins and reduce waste are now possible.• Visual Scorecards Color-coded metrics for fast scanning—green is good, red needs attention.• Decision Triggers “Fix This Now” flags for margin erosion, inventory bloat, or pricing gaps.• Custom KPI’s Track what matters—all businesses are unique and no two are the same.• Share visibility with staff, advisors, or investors—without exposing sensitive data.• Export-Ready Reports: One-click summaries for board decks, investor updates, or loans.So far, The Company Doctors’ proprietary dashboard has helped save more than 50 businesses. If needed, we can put you in touch with companies that we have worked with to share their turnaround experience.The Company Doctors’ booth is located at T850 at The Business Show US , held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 15th and 16th. McKinley is also speaking about “How to Revive and Transform a Struggling Business” on October 15 at 1:15 p.m. in Theater 6. He is available for interviews before, during, or after the show.********************************************************************************************************************************************************************************************The Company Doctors was founded in 2015 by Randy McKinley, who has over 26 years of demonstrated experience as a strategic, hands-on executive who has successfully turned around companies into world-class, profitable business units both domestically and internationally. Key companies he has worked with include Kraft/Nabisco, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, Papa John’s, Domino’s, Windsor Foods, Lee Kum Kee, a NIST/MEP consulting firm, and over 400 small- and mid-sized businesses through The Company Doctors firm. McKinley holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business and is a Certified LEAN Six Sigma Master Black Belt. He serves as a guest lecturer for the Pepperdine Graziadio MBA program, contributing content focused on entrepreneurship. He is also a member of the University of California, Irvine's Advisory Board for Customer Experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.