Transform an Onboard TVs into Advanced Marine Infotainment System

Roku app SMB Navigator offers integrated marine NMEA 0183/2000 data displayed on your TV. If you have a Roku device on your vessel, you’ll want our Navigator.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SmartMyBoat, an innovator in marine technology, today announced the latest version of the SmartMyBoat Navigator Roku app, a groundbreaking solution that empowers boaters to use their existing onboard TVs or any display with HDMI input for advanced navigation and comprehensive vessel monitoring. Leveraging the popular Roku streaming platform, the Navigator app provides a low-cost, plug-and-play way for boaters to access critical real-time data directly on any onboard television.The Navigator app integrates with a vessel’s NMEA 0183 / NMEA 2000 network using an Actisense or Yacht Devices Wi-Fi gateway, allowing boat owners to view essential data without the need for expensive, dedicated marine displays. Users can access four core screens: a live vessel tracking screen, an environmental and weather screen, and a comprehensive engine and a map screen. This innovative approach makes vital information, from speed and depth to engine RPM and fuel levels, instantly visible and accessible."Our goal is to make smart boating technology more accessible and affordable for every boat owner," said a SmartMyBoat spokesperson. "The SmartMyBoat Navigator app is a game-changer. It bridges the gap between older boat systems and modern digital capabilities, allowing boaters to transform their existing TVs into sophisticated, connected displays. This is about providing peace of mind and enhancing the on-water experience, whether for a casual day of cruising or a serious fishing trip."Key features of the SmartMyBoat Navigator app include:• Real-Time Data Display: View critical metrics such as speed over ground, depth, wind speed, and vessel’s map position directly on your television.• Vessel Tracking: Monitor live vessel position, course heading, and estimated time of arrival.• Environmental Insights: Get instant updates on air temperature, humidity, and weather conditions.• System Monitoring: Keep a close eye on engine performance, fuel levels, and battery status.- Charts and Maps: Navigator mapping offers integrated marine content that details coastal features plus thousands of rivers, bays and lakes around the world. Our latest version, includes all the content of OpenSea charts plus additional viewing options for high-resolution relief shading, satellite imagery, aerial photos and more.• NMEA Gateways: Actisense W2K-1/W2K-2 including WGX-1, NGX-1 and Yacht Devices YDWG-02 were tested and are fully supported. Following devices are likely supported but we were not able to test these yet: ShipModul Miniplex-3Wi-N2K, Hat Labs SH-wg, Quark-Elec QK-A032, Maretron NBE100, Comar i320W and Nemo Gateway.Starting from version 1.4.2 SmartMyBoat Navigator for Roku is now available in: Peru, El Salvador, Panama, United Kingdom, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, Australia, Chile, Argentina, United States, Brazil, Ireland, France, Mexico, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany and depending on Roku Channel support rest of the world. The app is managed via the Roku Channel Store, allowing users to easily set up or manage their subscriptions as well as to install multiple apps that will transform their onboard TVs into powerful yet affordable marine infotainment system.About SmartMyBoat: SmartMyBoat is a project under ADRECA. Pevac DevOps, a software development lab which designs and develops innovative Roku solutions. SmartMyBoat makes boating safer, smarter, and more enjoyable. The company's technology focuses on creating intuitive, connected systems that simplify vessel management and enhance the boating experience for both recreational and commercial users.

How to add Roku to your marine system

