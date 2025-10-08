Forbes Recognizes Tanya Walliser Among 2025 Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors

MARTINSVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tanya Walliser , Partner and Senior Financial Advisor at Condor Capital Wealth Management, was named to the Forbes 2025 Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors ranking, placing #27 in New Jersey.As a veteran financial advisor at Condor Capital, Tanya specializes in working with high-net-worth families, coordinating with clients, attorneys, and accountants to settle complex estates. Her expertise in tax-efficient estate planning has made her a trusted resource for individuals and families navigating complex financial decisions.Developed by SHOOK Research, the Forbes Next-Gen Wealth Advisors rankings are based on quantitative data and qualitative criteria determined via phone, virtual, and in-person diligence interviews. To qualify, advisors must have at least four years of experience. Factors such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience, and adherence to high standards of best practices are considered when evaluating advisors. The full methodology can be found in Forbes’ announcement To view the Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors rankings, please click here About Condor Capital Wealth ManagementCondor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor. Condor is located in Martinsville, NJ, and has enjoyed being part of and servicing the local community and out-of-state clients for over 35 years. For Condor, the client always comes first; fees are based only on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. As a true fiduciary, Condor always works in a client’s best interest. Advisors take the time to identify clients’ short- and long-term goals, risk tolerance, tax issues, and other concerns to construct a well-diversified portfolio and ensure clients always have a plan.To learn more about Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com/ or call 732-356-7323.

