Incubyte Introduces a Healthcare RAG Platform (IAP) at HLTH USA 2025

Incubyte AI Platform (IAP)

IAP enables health-tech organizations to build AI applications connected to their own data with outstanding insights in record time.

IAP was designed to solve precisely that: to make AI in healthcare not just generative, but grounded in real, verifiable data.”” — Rushali Parikh, Co-Founder, Incubyte

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At HLTH USA 2025, Incubyte will unveil its in-house AI Platform (IAP), which is a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) platform that helps healthcare organizations turn fragmented data into actionable intelligence. Given the complexity of healthcare’s structure and unstructured data sources layered with compliance and a mandate for the right context, one of the most effective methods for achieving this is through RAG, combining the power of LLMs and company’s own data to generate more insightful content. To do this, companies ingest and index their data in a vector database, feed it into a prompt, and generate more thorough and accurate content.“Healthcare teams are buried under information, from EHRs to clinical protocols to administrative workflows. Yet, the challenge isn’t access, it’s trustworthy interpretation,” said Rushali , Co-founder of Incubyte. “IAP was designed to solve precisely that: to make AI in healthcare not just generative, but grounded in real, verifiable data.”Healthcare organizations attempting to deploy AI systems face unique obstacles - Data Integration Complexity, Multi-Format Processing, High Accuracy Requirements and prevent hallucinations. Building home-grown RAG solutions is time-consuming, and in healthcare, the stakes of failure are too high.Incubyte AI Platform solves these challenges by providing a fully managed RAG platform with three integrated layers designed for regulated environments. IAP implements a robust data ingest pipeline, vectorization and intelligent retrieval that uses the latest techniques in RAG for chunking, searching, and re-ranking keeping pace with rapidly advancing RAG techniques.At HLTH, Incubyte will showcase how IAP can power a range of healthcare use cases, including:Clinical knowledge retrieval that surfaces relevant information from thousands of documents in secondsOperational AI assistants that help staff navigate scheduling, billing, and compliance workflowsPatient-facing bots that provide accurate, contextual answers grounded in approved medical contentRegulatory Compliance: Automatically surface relevant compliance documentation, policy updates, and regulatory requirements based on staff queries“Most healthcare AI initiatives stall at the pilot stage because accuracy and compliance can’t be guaranteed once models are deployed,” said Sapan, Co-founder of Incubyte. “Our approach with IAP is to make retrieval the foundation — so that every answer, insight, or action AI takes is based on real, governed data. That’s how you scale responsibly.”By combining retrieval intelligence with disciplined engineering, IAP gives healthcare organizations a way to unlock the potential of AI safely. The potential is shared not as an experiment, but as an operational tool ready for production.Attendees at HLTH 2025 can experience IAP firsthand and meet with Rushali and Sapan to explore how healthcare teams can move from pilot projects to production-ready AI. Meetings and demos can be scheduled here in advance. About IncubyteIncubyte helps healthcare organizations become AI-first without stalled pilots. With 160+ professionals and deep health tech expertise, Incubyte builds AI-powered solutions tailored to specific use cases and real workflows. From solving granular challenges to developing AI-native products, Incubyte ensures compliance, integration, and measurable impact from day one.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.