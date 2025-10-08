Governor Newsom announces $30 million in apprenticeship funding to fill high-demand jobs in health care, education, and technology

“Apprenticeships offer real, hands-on experience and a pathway to economic mobility without the burden of debt,” said Stewart Knox, Secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency. “Through investments like Apprenticeship Innovation Funding, we’re expanding opportunity, strengthening our workforce and supporting the industries that keep our state moving.”

California has the largest apprenticeship system in the nation and is addressing workforce needs by building a pipeline of skilled workers through on-the-job training programs. Apprenticeships offer numerous benefits, including addressing labor shortages, improving workforce retention, and enabling employers to design training tailored to their industry needs.

More jobs. more opportunities.

Apprenticeships are central to the Jobs First Initiative, the state’s strategy to grow industries by leveraging the unique strengths of each region. Apprenticeship programs also align with several of California’s strategic sectors highlighted in the state’s Economic Blueprint including the high-tech, aerospace, healthcare, and education sectors.

Governor Gavin Newsom has set a goal of serving 500,000 earn-and-learn apprentices by 2029. Through strategic investments like AIF, the Department of Apprenticeship Standards has already served 227,492 apprentices toward that target.

“By funding apprenticeships, we’re opening doors for thousands of Californians to pursue debt-free pathways toward long-term professional careers.” said DAS Chief Adele Burnes. “This round of AIF is supporting more than 11,000 apprentices who are earning an average of $50.29 per hour. These programs provide real economic mobility, and we are seeing apprentices enter stable careers that provide family-sustaining wages.”

During the first and second rounds of AIF, a total of $42.1 million was allocated to apprenticeship programs. During this round, awardees are utilizing AIF to scale their apprenticeship programs and address urgent workforce needs.

Awardee highlights:

Early Care & Education Pathways to Success ( ECEPTS ) received $1.4 million to expand its apprenticeship program for early care providers and teachers’ aides. Apprentices gain professional development experience at early childcare centers such as Head Start and work directly with children. Along with hands-on training, apprentices participate in classroom instruction, studying industry-focused curriculum for teaching and childcare credentials. The program primarily serves low-income women who face economic barriers, setting them on a path to meaningful, stable careers. The program grew from 158 apprentices in round one to 327 in round two, and 658 in round three.

) received $1.4 million to expand its apprenticeship program for early care providers and teachers’ aides. Apprentices gain professional development experience at early childcare centers such as Head Start and work directly with children. Along with hands-on training, apprentices participate in classroom instruction, studying industry-focused curriculum for teaching and childcare credentials. The program primarily serves low-income women who face economic barriers, setting them on a path to meaningful, stable careers. The program grew from 158 apprentices in round one to 327 in round two, and 658 in round three. Launch received $1.4 million to support apprenticeship programs that focus on healthcare, information technology, and advanced manufacturing. Apprentices gain paid on-the-job training at employer sites and earn college credit through coursework at schools and community colleges. Medical Assistant and Registered Nurse apprenticeships are examples of newer occupations supported by Launch. Launch is an intermediary that connects employers and educators to design, manage, and scale apprenticeship programs. The program grew from 360 apprentices in round one, to 386 in round two, and 534 in round three.

received $1.4 million to support apprenticeship programs that focus on healthcare, information technology, and advanced manufacturing. Apprentices gain paid on-the-job training at employer sites and earn college credit through coursework at schools and community colleges. Medical Assistant and Registered Nurse apprenticeships are examples of newer occupations supported by Launch. Launch is an intermediary that connects employers and educators to design, manage, and scale apprenticeship programs. The program grew from 360 apprentices in round one, to 386 in round two, and 534 in round three. Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority JATC received $951,625 to expand its public transit apprenticeship program. Apprentices gain on-the-job training with simulator exercises in the field. During classroom instruction, apprentices work toward earning industry-recognized certifications. The Santa Clara Valley Transit faced recruitment challenges, and implemented the program to recruit and retain workers.The program grew from 80 apprentices in round one, to 258 in round two, and 321 in round three.

received $951,625 to expand its public transit apprenticeship program. Apprentices gain on-the-job training with simulator exercises in the field. During classroom instruction, apprentices work toward earning industry-recognized certifications. The Santa Clara Valley Transit faced recruitment challenges, and implemented the program to recruit and retain workers.The program grew from 80 apprentices in round one, to 258 in round two, and 321 in round three. SLO Partners Apprenticeships received $237,750 to expand numerous apprenticeship programs, including one in software development. Apprentices learn about computer applications and systems while attending a training bootcamp. They also receive one year of paid on-the-job training. The program is in partnership with Fullstack Academy and Cal Poly Extended Education Coding Bootcamp. The program grew from 52 apprentices in round one, to 56 in round two, and 88 in round three.

A nationwide model

Since AIF’s launch in 2021, non-traditional registered apprenticeships in California have grown by 76%. The fastest-growing sectors include education, advanced manufacturing, and transportation.

AIF has become a model for other states. For example, Maryland recently passed the Registered Apprenticeship Investments for a Stronger Economy (RAISE) Act of 2025, modeled in part after California’s program.

AIF aligns with California’s Five-Point Action Plan, which guides DAS in expanding innovative apprenticeship programs and partnering with intermediaries such as unions, workforce development boards, educational institutions, and nonprofits.

AIF is formula-based funding that reimburses apprenticeship programs based on the number of apprentices served in the prior calendar year. The funding supports two core areas:

Training Funding: Develops new training programs to benefit apprentices.

Support Funding: Covers costs of running an apprenticeship program, including employer coordination, recruitment, support, and apprentice placement.

Creating career pathways

Governor Newsom’s Master Plan for Career Education is devoted to expanding youth apprenticeships by enhancing career pathways in high school, strengthening workforce training for young people, and bolstering regional partnerships in communities. It also addresses removing barriers for opportunity youth seeking ways to gain skills before having obtained a college degree.

In alignment with Governor Newsom’s plan, LWDA has expanded apprenticeships and earn‑and‑learn opportunities to provide more Californians with a pathway to a good-paying job. These investments include: