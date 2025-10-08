Waypoint 33 Named a U.S. Distributor for Cellular Expert, Bringing Advanced RF and Geospatial Network Planning Solutions

Waypoint 33 LLC and Cellular Expert announce a U.S. distribution partnership to expand access to advanced RF modeling and GIS-driven network design solutions

Having seen Cellular Expert’s technology in action around the world, I know how much time and money it can save network operators.” — Randall René, Founder and Chief Consultant, Waypoint 33 LLC

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Waypoint 33 LLC , a U.S.-based consulting and technology advisory firm specializing in telecommunications and geospatial transformation, announced today that it has been named the official U.S. distributor for Cellular Expert , a global leader in advanced RF modeling and multi-technology network design software.This partnership brings Cellular Expert’s proven platform to telecom operators, utilities, and engineering firms across the United States. It will help organizations plan, design, and operate broadband and wireless networks with greater precision, efficiency, and geospatial intelligence.As network operators work to expand broadband access, deploy 5G, and build private wireless systems, the need for accurate RF modeling and spatial analysis has never been more critical. Many organizations are looking for ways to reduce the complexity and cost of network design while maintaining performance and compliance. Cellular Expert’s technology provides the accuracy, automation, and visualization needed to meet those challenges and help planners and engineers make smarter, data-informed decisions.Cellular Expert’s software combines radio frequency (RF) planning, multi-technology network design, and GIS-based analytics to support broadband and wireless networks across 2G to 5G, microwave, and private LTE environments. Its seamless integration with Esri’s ArcGIS platform allows organizations to model, visualize, and optimize network coverage, capacity, and performance within their existing geospatial systems.As the official U.S. distributor, Waypoint 33 will provide Cellular Expert software, training, and customer support designed for the American market. This approach pairs Cellular Expert’s technical innovation with Waypoint 33’s deep knowledge of the telecommunications industry and the challenges facing U.S. network providers.“The telecommunications industry is under immense pressure to deliver reliable, data-driven networks that connect people and communities faster than ever before,” said Randall René, Founder and Chief Consultant of Waypoint 33 LLC. “Having seen Cellular Expert’s technology in action around the world, I know how much time and uncertainty it can save. These are the kinds of tools that help engineers and executives make better decisions, reduce costs, and design networks that perform.”“Welcome to the Cellular Expert partner network, Randall! We are thrilled to collaborate with Waypoint 33 LLC in bringing our advanced RF modeling and network design solutions to the U.S. market,” said Robertas Sliuzevicius, Product Manager at Cellular Expert.Beyond product distribution, Waypoint 33 offers strategic consulting, implementation support, and workforce development services that help clients modernize how they plan and operate their networks. The company works with service providers, utilities, and system integrators to connect technology innovation with practical change management, ensuring that teams have the tools and knowledge to achieve sustainable success.Waypoint 33 LLC is led by Randall René, a telecommunications and GIS veteran with more than two decades of experience helping service providers, utilities, and government agencies modernize their operations. Before founding Waypoint 33, René served as Industry Solutions Director for Telecommunications at Esri, where he collaborated with global partners and network providers to advance GIS adoption for broadband expansion, fiber deployment, and 5G planning.About Cellular ExpertCellular Expert develops advanced software for RF planning, network design, and optimization across all major wireless technologies. Trusted by operators, utilities, and system integrators worldwide, Cellular Expert helps organizations model coverage, predict performance, and improve decision-making through seamless integration with Esri’s ArcGIS platform.Learn more at https://www.cellular-expert.com About Waypoint 33 LLCWaypoint 33 LLC is a U.S.-based consulting and technology advisory firm that helps telecommunications and infrastructure organizations navigate digital transformation. With expertise in GIS strategy, workflow modernization, and partner collaboration, Waypoint 33 enables clients to plan smarter, operate stronger, and lead with clarity.Visit https://www.waypoint33.com for more information.Media Contact:Waypoint 33 LLChello@waypoint33.com

Cellular Expert Overview – Advanced RF and Network Design Software

