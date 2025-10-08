Executive Apologies: Risk, Opportunity, or Relic?

This summer, Jamie Dimon faced criticism after a strongly worded rant against ‘WFH Fridays’ went viral. Though he apologized for his choice of words, he held firm on his views, earning respect from many commentators.

At first glance, this approach might seem reckless. Yet in Dimon’s case, it reinforced his reputation as a straight-talker and bolstered his authority, suggesting that sticking to your convictions, even under fire, can strengthen rather than weaken a leader’s position.

Contrast that with the Astronomer scandal. CEO Andy Byron, caught red-handed with a female colleague at a Coldplay concert, chose not to apologize publicly. A series of fakes circulated in the weeks that followed, with apology clichés like “you deserve better from me” and promises of “next steps”. But Byron stepped down without a word of public regret, leaving many surprised and underscoring that not every silence is strategic.

For many, this shift may come as a relief. After all, the internet is littered with apologies that miss the mark. Even the best apology is unlikely to have saved Astronomer’s CEO.

Fortune Favors the Brave

But are these executives missing a trick? Admitting fault isn’t easy but, in an era where authenticity drives trust and humanity wins loyalty, a well-crafted, genuine apology can be a strategic asset.

Apologies Often Need A Leader’s Voice

When crises hit, stakeholders want more than a corporate statement, they want to hear directly from leaders. Co-op CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq did just that after the data of 6.5 million members was breached, appearing live on BBC Breakfast rather than relying on a press release.

Steadfast and empathetic, she admitted being “honestly devastated” for customers and colleagues alike. Her candid, emotional response showed Co-op’s commitment to transparency and dialogue with its customers.

The power of leaders stepping forward is not new. Years earlier, Richard Branson struck the same balance of corporate contrition and authenticity after a Virgin train crash in Cumbria. Dressed in a black windbreaker, he audibly choked up while praising the heroism of the driver and emergency services. Crucially, he was on site, with the wreckage visible behind him.

Transparency and accountability in action.

But Sometimes the Logo Talks Louder

Not every apology needs to come from the top. There are times when the business itself – its voice, its tone, its sense of humor – is the more effective messenger. The key is knowing when to front an apology personally, and when to let the brand speak for itself.

In 2018, the unthinkable happened: KFC ran out of chicken, forcing the closure of over 900 UK stores and fueling social media uproar.

KFC’s response? A full-page ad in major newspapers with a witty image and humorous caption, and a dedicated “KFC Chicken Crisis” landing page offering real-time updates. Their bold approach went viral and was a lesson in recapturing consumer trust: the brand’s UK market share grew to 8.1% in 2019, up from 7.3% in 2017.