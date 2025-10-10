Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,870 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,318 in the last 365 days.

Weekly Roundup: October 3-9, 2025

Posted by Anita Bandy, Andrew Lawrence, and Andrew Good, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, on Saturday, October 4, 2025

Posted by Dhruv Aggarwal (Northwestern Pritzker School of Law), Albert H. Choi (University of Michigan), and Geeyoung Min (Michigan State University College of Law), on Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Posted by Rosie Miller, Jemima McCrystal, Dominic Reynolds, Kekst CNC, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Weekly Roundup: October 3-9, 2025

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more