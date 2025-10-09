Content Science Releases Latest Report from the World's Largest Study of Content Operations and AI

The 2025 report covers benchmarks, success factors, and more for content operations in the age of AI.

The research uncovers how organizations can turn content operations into a force multiplier for digital transformation and AI adoption.

Content operations should be the backbone of modern content teams, as they integrate our platforms, technology stack, and AI to work seamlessly together.” — Steven Pritt, Vice President, Thomson Reuters

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Content Science today announced the release of its latest report, What Makes Content Operations Successful in the Age of AI?, based on the world’s largest study of content operations. With data from nearly 900 participants since 2015, including this year’s 100 survey respondents and 12 in-depth interviews, the research uncovers how organizations can turn content operations into a force multiplier for digital transformation and AI adoption.As businesses pour unprecedented budgets into AI and digital transformation, many are asking: Are we getting a return on that investment? This report provides evidence-based insights to help leaders answer that question and prioritize content operations as the foundation for success.Employers of the research participants range from Apple to Mayo Clinic to Amazon to Cencora to Thomson Reuters to Synchrony to Kohl's.Key findings include:More Aspire to Content Operations Maturity: 67% of participants report seeking a higher maturity level than their current one, and 45% of participants report seeking the highest level (5).AI Depends on Content Operations: 86% of enterprises use AI, yet only 29% report moderate or fast progress scaling it. Organizations with mature content operations (levels 4–5) are significantly more successful in scaling AI.Vision + Strategy Matter: Nearly half of organizations (49%) lack a clear content vision, but those who establish one see higher maturity and measurable success.Governance Is a Differentiator: While 51% report a decentralized content structure, the most successful organizations adopt an integrated approach supported by governance and a center of content excellence.Measurement + Intelligence Drive ROI: 50% of organizations still do not measure content effectiveness, yet measurement is strongly correlated with higher ROI and AI readiness.“The era of aspiration is over. Now comes action,” says Colleen Jones, President of Content Science. “Maturing content operations isn’t just another initiative—it’s the force multiplier that unlocks AI’s ROI, safeguards modernization, and fuels bold growth at scale.”“Strong content operations aren’t just about efficiency—they’re about resilience,” adds Christopher Jones, PhD, Vice President of Content Science and Research Lead for the study. “Our data show that organizations with mature content ops are better prepared to adapt to disruption, scale AI responsibly, and seize new opportunities faster than their peers.”The report also dispels common myths about budget constraints, AI replacing content operations, and waiting for the “right time” to modernize. Instead, it emphasizes that organizations must start small but start now—leveraging partnerships, governance, and content intelligence to adapt to disruption and scale growth.The report further supports action by offering an executive tear sheet, a checklist, and commentary on how to start maturing content operations.The full report, What Makes Content Operations Successful in the Age of AI?, is available at: content-science.com/content-operations-study

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.