Attorney General James Takes Action to Protect New Yorkers from Illegal Mercury in Skin Lightening Products

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office has ordered three New York companies – Aleena Cosmetics, Axabee Skincare, and Singhcart, LLC – to immediately stop selling skin-lightening creams and other cosmetics that contain unlawful and dangerous levels of mercury. An Office of the Attorney General (OAG) investigation revealed that the three companies sell dozens of products with mercury concentrations up to 30,000 times greater than the legal limit under state law. Attorney General James is also warning New Yorkers about the risks of illegal elevated mercury levels in skin-lightening products, which can cause neurological damage, kidney and liver harm, skin rashes, or pose serious risks to fetal development.

“Mercury is poison, not a beauty treatment, and no company has any business selling it to consumers,” said Attorney General James. “Products with mercury levels this high are dangerous and illegal. My office is shutting down these unlawful sales to protect consumers throughout New York. We will not let companies profit by endangering New Yorkers’ health.”

The OAG launched an investigation into mercury in skin lighteners following reports from public health advocates and community organizations. The OAG investigators purchased and tested a range of products from Aleena Cosmetics and Axabee Skincare, both based in Malverne, Nassau County. Through independent laboratory testing, OAG found that all of the skin-lightening products purchased and tested from the two companies contained illegal mercury levels, in some cases 30,000 times higher than allowable levels. Under New York law, only “trace amounts” of mercury – less than one part per million – are allowed in these products. The OAG was able to purchase several of the same illegal products from Singhcart, LLC, based in Valley Stream, Nassau County.

As a result, OAG is issuing cease-and-desist letters to the three companies, directing them to immediately stop selling any products containing unlawful levels of mercury. The companies must confirm compliance within five business days. Attorney General James warns that failure to comply may result in legal action and civil penalties of up to $2,500 per violation per day.

Skin-lightening products are frequently marketed to women of color and sold in immigrant and minority communities. Mercury is often added to these products, also marketed as “beauty creams” or “pearl creams”, which claim to whiten or brighten the skin or treat dark spots, acne, scars, freckles, or wrinkles. These products are often available in small shops, bodegas, and online. Notably, exposure is not limited to direct use. Mercury can contaminate household items such as towels, bedding, and clothing; it can be inhaled as vapor; and it can be ingested accidentally. This means even people who do not use the products directly may be exposed, including infants.

New Yorkers can reduce their risk of mercury exposure by avoiding products that:

Do not list ingredients;

List mercury, calomel, mercuric, mercurous, or mercurio as an ingredient; or

Are manufactured abroad and labeled only in languages other than English.

Consumers who have used non-prescription skin-lightening products should consult their health care provider about testing for mercury exposure. Symptoms of mercury poisoning include irritability, tremors, memory problems, changes in vision or hearing, depression, and numbness or tingling in the hands, feet, or around the mouth. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should immediately call the New York Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.

The OAG investigation found the following products contained illegal levels of mercury:

The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) has also published a list of skin-lightening products containing high levels of mercury.

Consumers can report the sales of these products in New York City by calling 311 or, outside of the city, reporting to OAG’s Environmental Protection Bureau or the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Products containing mercury should never be thrown in the garbage and must be disposed at approved disposal sites. For disposal instructions, consumers can visit the New York City Department of Sanitation or DEC websites.

The OAG is working with WE ACT for Environmental Justice, the Zero Mercury Working Group, DOHMH, and DEC to protect vulnerable communities from mercury in skin lighteners and other products.

“WE ACT for Environmental Justice is committed to seeing the proper enforcement of New York State’s Mercury Out of Cosmetics law that we helped pass in 2022, so we highly commend and sincerely thank Attorney General Letitia James and her team for conducting their own testing and taking action against the companies violating this law,” said Peggy Shepard, Co-Founder and Executive Director of WE ACT for Environmental Justice. “It is egregious to see these products being marketed to people of color, especially women and girls, taking advantage of racist, eurocentric beauty standards that encourage them to lighten their skin. Because toxic chemicals in cosmetics and personal care products disproportionately burden women of color, WE ACT and our fellow advocates are working to ban many of these dangerous chemicals and promote the right of all New Yorkers to healthy lives.”

“We greatly appreciate Attorney General James’ leadership in tackling this global mercury cosmetic crisis,” said Michael T. Bender, Co-coordinator of the Zero Mercury Working Group. “Our research indicates that despite health risks, a vast criminal enterprise of unscrupulous manufacturers outside the U.S. is supplying—in plain view worldwide via online platforms like those in New York—illegal mercury-laced cosmetics to millions. This poisoning for profit must stop and Attorney General James is leading the way.”

“It is shameful that despite both federal and state laws banning the presence of mercury in skin lightening creams, companies continue to make these toxic products and New York businesses continue to sell them,” said Sophia Longsworth, Toxics Policy Director for Clean+Healthy and Co-leader of the JustGreen Partnership. “These products are regularly marketed towards women of color to achieve eurocentric beauty standards and can cause irreparable neurological damage. It's a toxic beauty standard that relies on toxic ingredients. Thank you, Attorney General James, for pursuing this action and holding violators accountable. We call on all businesses selling personal care products to ensure they are not putting their customers and themselves at risk by breaking this law.”

“African Communities Together applauds this decisive action by Attorney General James to stop skin lightening products from poisoning our communities,” said Amaha Kassa, Executive Director of African Communities Together. “Skin lightening products like the ones ordered off the market by Attorney General James are not just based on toxic beauty standards— they are literally toxic to our health. As an organization dedicated to empowering immigrants from Africa, including hundreds of our African immigrant members who work as traditional African hair braiders, ACT has long been concerned with making the beauty industry healthier, safer, and more fair. This investigation and order are an important step in that direction.”

“It is abhorrent that companies are knowingly targeting our communities of color with skin lightening products that contain toxic chemicals,” said Diya Basu-Sen, Executive Director of Sapna NYC, Inc. “These products prey on the colorism in our communities, a last vestige of colonialism, that tells women of color that they are not enough as they are and forces them to aspire to Western standards of beauty. Sapna NYC is proud to have worked on community education campaigns in this area and strongly supports Attorney General Letitia James and her office in their efforts to hold these dangerous companies accountable and protect the women of color they are targeting.”

“Malikah applauds the Attorney General’s action against skin whitening products that are not only harmful but often contain dangerous chemicals posing serious health risks,” said Rana Abdelhamid, Executive Director of Malikah. “These products exploit insecurities while putting individuals’ physical safety at risk. As a grassroots organization committed to self-defense, healing, and empowerment, Malikah stands against practices that profit from both discrimination and harm. We support this initiative as part of our mission to build safe, healthy, and inclusive communities. We urge policymakers and allies to act to protect public health and ensure everyone can feel safe and confident in their own skin.”

“CACCI robustly supports the ingenuity of Attorney General James in the eradication of skin lightening products with high levels of mercury,” said Dr. Jean Joseph, President of the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CACCI). “Medical and scientific evidence shows that these products contain harmful compounds that not only comprise of high levels of mercury but are now allied to health issues. CACCI is committed to raising awareness about the dangers of skin lightening products, and to advocating for the safety and wellbeing of the African American community.”

“The Bangladesh American Advocacy Group (BAAG) strongly supports Attorney General Letitia James’ decisive action to protect New Yorkers from toxic mercury found in illegal skin-lightening products,” said Shahana Masum, General Secretary of the Bangladesh American Advocacy Group. “For far too long, these dangerous creams have disproportionately targeted men, women of color, and immigrant communities, including some members of our own. We applaud the Attorney General’s leadership in safeguarding public health, raising awareness about these harmful practices, and holding companies accountable for prioritizing profits over people.”

“I have observed many women and girls in the South Asian community using these products without being aware of their actual ingredients or understanding how harmful they can be,” said Erum Hanif, CEO of APNA Brooklyn Community Center, Community Advocate. “Some of these creams contain toxic substances such as mercury beyond the approved legal limits, which can cause serious health problems. There is an urgent need for stronger measures to prevent the sale of harmful skin-lightening products, and I am grateful to Attorney General James for taking action to protect communities and inform them about the dangers of these products.”

“The American Pakistani Advocacy Group (APAG) stands in strong support of the Attorney General’s initiative to eliminate skin whitening products that pose significant health risks,” said Ali Rashid, President of the American Pakistani Advocacy Group. “These products often contain hazardous chemicals, including high levels of mercury, which have been linked to serious health issues such as kidney damage, neurological disorders, and skin discoloration. Particularly within the Pakistani-American community, there has been a concerning prevalence of these products, leading to increased health complications among users. APAG is committed to raising awareness about these dangers and advocating for the safety and well-being of our community members. We urge all individuals to discontinue the use of such products and seek medical advice if they have been exposed. APAG remains dedicated to empowering the Pakistani-American community through education, advocacy, and support, ensuring a healthier future for all.”

“The New York Sikh Council strongly supports Attorney General Letitia James’ action to protect New Yorkers from dangerous mercury-laced skin-lightening products,” said Japneet Singh, Executive Director of the New York Sikh Council. “These toxic creams have been sold for years in immigrant neighborhoods, including within Punjabi and Sikh communities, where harmful colorism pressures have too often been exploited by unethical companies. We commend the Attorney General for standing up for public health and for communities of color, and for holding companies accountable for endangering lives. This action reaffirms that every New Yorker—regardless of background—deserves safety, dignity, and confidence in their natural beauty.”

