Accurate Total Auto Care Announces Facility Expansion and Remodel to Enhance Customer Experience

Accurate Total Auto Care in Springdale, AR, completes a facility expansion and remodel designed to improve efficiency, comfort, and service capacity.

Our remodel and expansion are investments in our customers and our community. Every improvement was made to create a better experience and to ensure our team can continue delivering great service.” — Michael Kneitz, Owner of Accurate Total Auto Care.

SPRINGDALE, AR, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accurate Total Auto Care has announced the completion of a facility expansion and remodel at its Springdale location, marking another step forward in the company’s long-standing commitment to exceptional automotive service and customer care.

The project focused on improving the layout and workflow of the shop to better accommodate modern vehicles and diagnostic technologies. Updates include new work bays, upgraded equipment, and refreshed customer areas designed for greater comfort and convenience. The expansion allows the team to serve more drivers efficiently while maintaining the same level of personal attention and quality workmanship that has defined the business since 1998.

Located at 1809 S. Pleasant, Suite B, Springdale, AR 72764, the remodeled facility supports the shop’s continued growth and dedication to providing trustworthy auto repair in Springdale, AR. The improvements also reflect Accurate Total Auto Care’s broader mission to stay ahead of evolving automotive technologies and enhance the experience for every customer who walks through its doors.

A Word from the Owner

“Our remodel and expansion are investments in our customers and our community. Every improvement was made to create a better experience and to ensure our team can continue delivering great service,” said Michael Kneitz, Owner of Accurate Total Auto Care.

About Accurate Total Auto Care

Founded in 1998 and based in Springdale, Arkansas, Accurate Total Auto Care provides a full range of transmission and general auto repair services for domestic, Asian, and European vehicles. Family-owned and operated, the shop serves Northwest Arkansas with a focus on honesty, transparency, and high-quality craftsmanship.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.