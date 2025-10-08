Benefit Increase for Unemployed Workers

Assemblymember Monique Chandler-Waterman said, “This achievement is a clear win for working-class New Yorkers. For too long, unemployed workers have been forced to survive on outdated and inadequate benefits, but no longer. Increasing the maximum weekly benefit from $504 to $869 is a bold and necessary step forward that will provide thousands of families with the stability, dignity, and financial support they deserve during times of economic uncertainty. This step paves the way for us to modernize and strengthen our unemployment system, ensure quicker and more reliable access to benefits, and provide real relief to families when they need it most. At a time when over thousands of federal workers in New York are being furloughed without pay due to a reckless GOP shutdown, this increase couldn't be more urgent. This action ensures that people who fall on hard times aren’t left behind, and we’re doing it while saving our small businesses money and bringing long-overdue solvency back to the unemployment system. This is what equity looks like. This is what leadership looks like. And this is how we build a stronger New York for everyone.”

Assemblymember George Alvarez said, “This increase in unemployment benefits is a lifeline for thousands of hardworking New Yorkers who are struggling to make ends meet. By restoring the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and raising the maximum benefit, Governor Hochul and the Legislature are ensuring that workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own can support their families with dignity. This action not only strengthens our workforce, but also helps stabilize small businesses and our economy here in the Bronx and across the state.”

Assemblymember Steven Raga said, “By fully paying off this debt and stabilizing the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, we’re delivering critical savings that will allow employers to reinvest in wages, hiring, and communities—while also restoring benefits for job seekers who’ve faced capped benefits since 2019. At a time where the federal administration furloughs 115,000 New Yorkers, this action provides much-needed relief and support for hardworking families. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her leadership in securing such wins for employers and workers.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “The increase in weekly unemployment benefits is yet another sign that New York State delivers for New Yorkers. By responsibly paying off our Unemployment Trust Fund debt in this year's budget, we are now in a position to put more money in the pockets of workers when needed, build up reserves, all while decreasing contribution rates for businesses. I applaud Governor Hochul, Speaker Heastie and Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for their responsible fiscal stewardship of the unemployment trust fund.”

Assemblymember Landon Dais said, “At a time when federal support is being scaled back, New York is stepping up. Governor Hochul’s move to increase the maximum weekly unemployment benefit from $504 to $869 is not just a number; it’s a lifeline for thousands of hardworking New Yorkers who find themselves between jobs. By paying off the Trust Fund loan and restoring solvency, we’re strengthening our social safety net and proving once again that New York takes care of its own. This isn’t just about dollars and cents; it’s about dignity, stability, and making sure our neighbors don’t fall through the cracks. I’m proud to stand with the Governor and my colleagues in the Legislature to ensure that New York remains a state that protects its workers and builds a stronger, more resilient economy for everyone.”

Assemblymember Noah Burroughs said, “At a time when so many New Yorkers are feeling the pressure of rising costs, this increase offers meaningful relief. It’s a reminder that government works best when it puts people first and takes action to protect working families.”

Assemblymember Judy Griffin said, “I was proud to support improvements to New York’s unemployment insurance system in the state budget. Paying off the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund loan incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic provides much needed financial relief to New York’s businesses, and increasing the maximum weekly benefit to better reflect the cost of living ensures more New Yorkers will be able to make ends meet during their time of need. While the federal government neglects the priorities of New Yorkers, our state government will continue to take common sense steps to support New York businesses and residents.”

Assemblymember Larinda C. Hooks said, “Today marks a victory for working families across New York. The increase in weekly unemployment benefits will give those who have fallen on hard times, a stronger safety net, and a fair chance to get back on their feet. This is what government should do; stand up for people, protect their dignity, and make sure every New Yorker has the opportunity to recover, rebuild, and rise stronger than before.”

Assemblymember John Zaccaro, Jr. said, “I applaud Governor Hochul for taking this important step to increase the maximum weekly benefit for unemployed workers. Across our state—and especially here in the Bronx—we are facing an economic crisis. For workers who are seasonal or have been laid off, in no small part due to President Trump’s government shutdown, this increase in benefits will go a long way toward helping them cover essential costs such as rent, groceries, and other necessities until they are able to secure employment.”

Assemblymember Micah Lasher said, “This increase in unemployment benefits demonstrates New York's unwavering commitment to support working families in the face of federal uncertainty. By bringing the UI Trust Fund to solvency, New York is strengthening the social safety net, supporting our small businesses, and protecting New Yorkers long term.”

Assemblymember Sarah Clark said, “Raising the weekly maximum for unemployment insurance is a vital step toward ensuring dignity and stability for workers facing temporary hardship. I commend my legislative colleagues, Governor Hochul, and our labor leaders for their leadership advancing fairness while also maintaining fiscal discipline. This turns the final corner for New Yorkers from the turbulence of the pandemic. Supporting workers keeps communities strong and helps families thrive across our state.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “During this time of chaos and confusion in Washington, here in New York, we are proudly taking action to support workers who are struggling to make ends meet when they find themselves out of work, through no fault of their own. I thank Governor Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, and Speaker Heastie for acknowledging the urgent need to significantly increase benefits, ensuring that workers can better support themselves and their families during times of unemployment.”

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, “It is important that we do what we can to uplift those New Yorkers who may be out of work or unsupported due to circumstances outside of their control, particularly during this challenging moment. Equipping these otherwise hardworking individuals to continue to support their families and contribute to their communities only benefits our larger economy and sustains the middle class. We applaud Governor Hochul and Commissioner Reardon for pushing this increase to benefits forward, which will ultimately get more people back on their feet and keep them well-positioned to continue their careers after this storm passes.”

Hotel and Gaming Trades Council President Rich Maroko said, “Earlier this year, New York’s working families had a major victory when Governor Hochul and the legislature paid off the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund debt, allowing the maximum weekly benefit to increase by over $350. This month, that lifeline goes into effect. Whether facing uncertainty due to the ongoing federal government shutdown or a labor dispute, New Yorkers and their families deserve financial security when facing unemployment. I am proud to celebrate this win for not just hospitality workers, but all workers across New York.”

Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence said, “Thanks to the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, New York is increasing its support for unemployed workers and their families. With the federal government shut down, 115,000 federal workers in our state have been furloughed and left without paychecks. Governor Hochul is showing the nation what it looks like to fight for working people so that families can pay their rent and put food on the table. When you’re out-of-work, added paycheck protection goes a long way. PEF members at the Department of Labor help administer the unemployment insurance program and will be grateful to deliver the good news to New Yorkers.”