2025 CARE Awards Showcase Gold-Winning Projects

Westerly - Project of the Year, 2025 CARE Awards

The VRBA's 34th annual event presented 58 awards to Canada’s leaders in West Coast home design and construction

Congratulations to the winners and finalists for again setting the gold standard for new homes and renovations,” — Russ Barry, Chair of the 2025 CARE Awards

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Victoria Residential Builders Association announced the Gold winners at the 2025 Construction Achievements and Renovations of Excellence (CARE) Awards of Vancouver Island held Friday, October 3rd at the Fairmont Empress Hotel.Fifty-eight awards were presented at the 34th annual event attended by 280 builders, designers, trades and suppliers – Canada’s leaders in west coast, home design and construction.“Congratulations to the winners and finalists for again setting the gold standard for new homes and renovations,” says Russ Barry, Chair of the 2025 CARE Awards . “A special thank-you to MC Astrid Chang, Destination Greater Victoria for always making the CARE Awards an entertaining evening.”Project of the Year went to M. Knight Construction for Westerly. The People’s Choice Award was won by Terry Johal Developments and Hoyt Design for Shelter Cove.The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Jenny Martin, Jenny Martin Design for an outstanding career in interior design and other industry accomplishments. The Gordon English Housing Leadership Award was won by Mike Dalton, Città Group for achievements in home building and giving back to the community.Green Builder of the Year – Large Volume promoting sustainable residential construction went to Pacific Viking Group Properties. Green Builder of the Year – Small Volume was awarded to Falcon Heights Contracting. Best Heritage Project for architectural preservation was presented to James’ Joinery. The Award for Innovation and Sustainability went to GT Mann Contracting. The Award for Hartland Renewable Energy and Efficiency was won by True Home Construction.The Building Better Futures Community Award was awarded to the Professional Home Builders Institute for industry education. The Independent Businesses and Contractors Association was presented with the Award for Construction Industry Advocacy for leading economic research on housing. The Bill Wansbrough Memorial Award went to Ben Mycroft, Path Developments and Adam Cooper, Abstract Developments for their important work showing how Development Cost Charges add to rising housing costs.Young people launching their industry careers were each presented with $500 including Nya Elliott, Pacific Design Academy for the Student Design Award, as well as outstanding construction apprentices Beatrice McDonald, Citta Group; Mitchell Dixon, Falcon Heights Contracting and Ben MacDonald, Villamar.“The CARE Awards highlight Canada’s finest West Coast homes, the skilled people behind them, and their contributions to the industry and community,” says Casey Edge, Executive Director of the Victoria Residential Builders Association.The Gold winners will be displayed in a full-colour magazine distributed by the Times Colonist on November 8th. Photos of the winners and finalists will be posted shortly at careawards.ca.In addition to celebrating the CARE Awards, the VRBA advocates for professionalism, education, consumer protection and housing affordability. Incorporated as a non-profit in 1940, VRBA is comprised of 180 builders, renovators, designers, trades and suppliers.VRBA appreciates the support and generosity of the 2025 CARE Awards sponsors:Gold: Built Green Canada; Cantu Bathrooms and Hardware / Phylrich; FortisBC; Hourigan’s Flooring; Independent Contractors and Businesses Association; McLaren Properties Ltd; Slegg Building Materials; Trail Appliances; Travelers Insurance Company of Canada; Victoria Real Estate BoardSilver: Centra Windows; Coast Capital; Professional Home Builders Institute; Westeck Windows and DoorsMedia: Times Colonist; Yellow Sheet Construction Data

