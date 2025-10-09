UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage Warns Consumers About the 'Moving Scaries'

Warding Off the Moving Scaries

Seasonal initiative uses spooky themes to highlight red flags when hiring movers

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halloween brings spooky fun, but for many people, the real horror comes from rogue moving companies that turn a relocation into a nightmare. UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage today announced the launch of its “Moving Scaries” consumer awareness campaign, designed to spotlight the top moving scams and red flags families should avoid this fall.

“Unfortunately, we hear too many stories of people falling victim to dishonest movers who overcharge, disappear, or fail to deliver on their promises,” said Michael McAlhany, founder and CEO of UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage. “By shining a light on these ‘Moving Scaries,’ we want to give consumers the tools to spot red flags early and feel more confident when choosing a mover.”

The “Moving Scaries” to Watch Out For

UNITS has identified five of the most common moving scams and illustrated them through Halloween-inspired “characters” for easy recall:

• The Phantom Quote – Low-ball estimates that disappear once belongings are loaded.

• The Hostage Haul – Movers who hold items ransom until inflated fees are paid.

• The Skeleton Crew – Understaffed teams that cause delays and surprise labor charges.

• The Creepy Middleman – Brokers who outsource your move to third parties, creating confusion and no accountability.

• The Dracula Deposit – Huge upfront deposits that drain your wallet before the move even happens.

How Consumers Can Protect Themselves

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage experts recommend several simple steps to reduce risk when hiring a mover:

• Get at least three written estimates and compare them carefully.

• Read contracts thoroughly to identify hidden fees or vague terms.

• Avoid cash-only deals and never pay more than 20–25% upfront.

• Confirm whether the mover will handle your job directly or subcontract it.

• Check reviews, licensing, and DOT registration numbers before booking.

“Moving should feel like a fresh start, not a haunted house,” McAlhany added. “With awareness and preparation, families can keep the ‘Moving Scaries’ at bay and ensure their belongings arrive safely.”

About UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, UNITS® Moving and Portable Storage provides high-quality, weather-resistant portable storage containers for both residential and commercial needs. With a growing network of locally owned franchises across the U.S., UNITS® combines personalized customer service with the reach of a trusted national brand. The company is recognized for its flexible container delivery system, reliable moving and storage solutions, and strong commitment to consumer education. Learn more at www.unitsstorage.com.

