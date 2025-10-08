Submit Release
Set Sale Marketing Launches Local SEO and Google Business Optimization Packages

Veteran-owned Set Sale Marketing launches new Local SEO and Google Business Profile packages to help Texas service businesses get seen and grow.

Doing business without marketing is like winking at someone in the dark. You know what you’re doing, but nobody else does.”
— Steuart Henderson Britt
PALESTINE TX, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set Sale Marketing, a veteran-owned digital marketing agency, has announced the launch of new Local SEO and Google Business Profile optimization packages designed to help small service-based businesses strengthen their online visibility, attract more local customers, and build long-term trust in their communities.

Founded by Jerry Lyle, a U.S. Navy veteran with more than 25 years in IT and a decade of digital marketing experience, Set Sale Marketing focuses on practical strategies that cut through digital noise and deliver measurable growth.

“I help local service businesses cut through the digital noise and get seen and heard by their target market,” said Lyle, Founder of Set Sale Marketing. “So many great local companies are invisible online simply because their listings, photos, or follow-up systems aren’t optimized. We fix that — affordably and strategically.”

The agency’s new service lineup includes the Visibility Starter Pack (Viz Blitz) for businesses needing a fast visibility boost, and the Captain’s Full Visibility Package, a comprehensive monthly plan combining SEO, social media content, and Google Business Profile optimization.

Set Sale Marketing’s results-driven approach has already helped several Texas companies improve visibility and customer engagement. “I recently helped a pressure washing company in Jacksonville completely rebuild their website and quadruple their traffic within 90 days,” Lyle said.

Businesses across Texas can now access Set Sale Marketing’s tailored visibility packages to improve local search rankings, strengthen their online reputation, and generate consistent leads.

