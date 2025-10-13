Hightainment Debuts 'Joint Decisions' — The Game Turning Cannabis Culture into Comedy Gold

Built for three or more players, Joint Decisions™ delivers the ultimate mix of outrageous humor, pop culture references, stoner comedy, and unpredictable gameplay.

RED HOOK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hightainment, the next-generation entertainment and lifestyle brand for Gen Z and Millennials, today announced the launch of Joint Decisions™, a cannabis-themed card game designed to take game night to a higher level. Now available in a limited edition on Amazon and at www.thejointdecisions.com for just $29.95, the game is already being hailed as “the best game to play while high” and is poised to be one of the season’s hottest holiday gift guide picks.The Game:Built for three or more players, Joint Decisions™ delivers the ultimate mix of outrageous humor, pop culture references, stoner comedy, and unpredictable gameplay. With 611 total cards (including 420 Answer Cards), it’s the perfect collision of Cards Against Humanity and college table games, layered with action cards, witty punishments, and nonstop laughter.The rules are simple: the first player to collect five Prompt Cards is crowned The Plug. But the true victory comes from the hilarious one-liners, inside jokes, and memories made along the way.“At Hightainment, we’ve always believed entertainment should be fun, easy, and part of your lifestyle,” said Ro Gonzalez, Brand Manager for Hightainment. “With Joint Decisions™, we wanted to take that same philosophy and bring it to the table, literally. The game is packed with cannabis culture, pop culture, and comedy, but at its core, it’s about connection, something that Gen Z and Millennials crave. Just like our platform helps audiences discover the best in entertainment, this game lets people create their own.”Perfect for Holiday Gift Guides:With its limited-edition release and under-$50 price point, Joint Decisions™ checks nearly every box for gift givers this season. It fits into categories such as:· Gifts Under $50· Gifts for College Students· Gifts for Bros· Gifts for Girls Night· Holiday Stocking Stuffers· Gifts for Weed Lovers· Gifts for Your BFF· Gifts for Guys Who Have Everything· Gifts for Party LoversWhether you’re shopping for the stoner in your life, the friend who already has everything, or the person who just loves a good laugh, Joint Decisions™ is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.Where to Find Joint Decisions™ Official Store : – $29.95 Amazon.com – $29.95About Hightainment:Hightainment is a next-generation entertainment review platform designed to streamline content discovery for Gen Z and Millennial audiences across North America. For trendsetters and tastemakers, Hightainment curates a tailored selection of movies, shows, and experiences that maximize entertainment time without endless browsing. From curated shopping recommendations to experiential products like Joint Decisions™, Hightainment blends entertainment, food, and culture to redefine how people discover and engage with media.

