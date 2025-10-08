New Partnership Brings Stronger Healthcare to Kansas City

Momentum Health Administrators

Momentum and Centrus Health Direct partner to deliver affordable, high-quality care for Kansas City employers and their employees.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momentum Health Administrators and Centrus Health Direct are excited to launch a new relationship in Kansas City that combines Momentum’s high-touch, people-first administrative approach with Centrus Health Direct’s high-performance network. Network operations are managed by Healthcare Highways. The collaboration represents a significant step toward meeting employers' growing demand for affordable, accessible, and high-quality care.By aligning Momentum’s focus on service and advocacy with Centrus Health Direct’s network, anchored by leading health systems across the market, the partnership gives self-funded employers cost-effective, patient-centered solutions designed to create sustainable, value-based healthcare plans.The network includes leading health systems and independent providers, including The University of Kansas Health System, NKC Health (North Kansas City Hospital), AdventHealth, Amberwell Health, Children’s Mercy Kansas City, and LMH Health. Employees and their families can access premier hospitals and physician groups throughout the Kansas City area.“Establishing a strategic partnership with Centrus Health Direct's network of health systems and providers demonstrates our commitment to sustaining healthcare services and economic resources within the local community for the benefit of Kansas and Missouri employers.”— Terri Raimondi, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President, Momentum Health AdministratorsHealthcare Highways strengthens the relationship through network development, contracting, and claims repricing, along with established connections with employers, brokers, and third-party administrators (TPAs). This foundation enables Centrus Health Direct to deliver measurable savings and a simplified, high-quality experience for employers and members.“By pairing Momentum’s people-first administration with our SYNC high-performance network, we’re giving self-funded employers a simpler path to affordable, high-quality care in Kansas City.” — Jeff Andersen, Market President, Centrus Health Direct, powered by SYNCAbout Momentum Health AdministratorsMomentum Health Administrators is a Kansas City–based third-party administrator (TPA) dedicated to providing high-touch, people-first healthcare administrative services. Through innovative plan designs, flexible solutions, and a commitment to advocacy, Momentum helps employers achieve better outcomes for their employees and their families. For more information, please visit https://momentumha.com/ About Centrus Health DirectCentrus Health Direct is a joint-venture provider network formed by Healthcare Highways and Centrus Health Kansas City, serving employers and members in the greater Kansas City region. Healthcare Highways manages the network’s operations, including contracting and performance management, to expand more choice and deliver high-quality, cost-effective healthcare options. For more information, please visit www.centrushealthdirect.com

