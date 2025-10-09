Three Aussie Mates Make Starting an Online Business Free for Everyone

Co-founders of Freedom Club LLC

Freedom Club’s Free ‘First Sale Challenge’ Redefines How Everyday Aussies Start and Scale Online Businesses

We created the First Sale Challenge because so many Aussies dream of starting a business but can’t afford expensive courses. We wanted to make e-commerce accessible to everyone” — Austin Lovell

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND (QLD), AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- William Schmarr, Joshua Schwerdtfeger and Austin Lovell were tired of seeing people get charged hundreds, even thousands, just to learn how to start an online business. So, they decided to do something about it.Schmarr, Schwerdtfeger and Lovell, 3 Aussies who met overseas after building their own successful online businesses, launched Freedom Club in early 2023 with a simple mission: make replacing your job with an online income a whole lot easier, more predictable, less stressful and more fun.Teaching their unique approach to e-commmerce, building ‘ Customer First Brands , they have helped everyday Aussies generate over $38.7 million in sales, millions of that being profit.But even with over 1,000 reviews on Trustpilot and some of the best student results in an industry characterised by deceitfulness, they felt like they had more to give.So they created the First Sale Challenge , a completely free course that helps everyday Aussies launch their first profitable online store.“We created the First Sale Challenge because we were sick of seeing people get taken advantage of,” said Lovell. “So many Aussies dream of starting their own business but can’t afford to spend thousands upfront on courses or coaching. We wanted to make e-commerce accessible to everyone.”Since it started, more than 30,000 Australians have taken part in the challenge using Freedom Club’s unique Customer First Brand method.“We’ve honestly been blown away by the success of the challenge,” noted Schwerdtfeger. “In an industry where people hide their ‘secrets’ behind a paywall, the challenge has been our way of leading with value and showing we actually know what we’re on about”.The First Sale Challenge walks participants through every step from finding products and building a store to making that exciting first sale. But what makes it different is the focus on building Customer First Brands real businesses that prioritise trust, quality, and long-term relationships over quick profits.“Our students aren’t just chasing trends,” explained Schmarr. “They’re building sustainable brands that customers love and that’s why so many are seeing real success.”Freedom Club’s down-to-earth, practical approach has resonated deeply with people across Australia, helping thousands take their first steps into online entrepreneurship without breaking the bank.To join the free First Sale Challenge and start your own online business, visit www.freedomclub.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.