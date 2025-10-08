Dragonfile Launches DragonfileONE, Bringing Enterprise-Grade Claims Management Software to Solo Adjusters

Dragonfile gives adjusters of all sizes the tools to streamline claims management, with DragonfileONE built specifically for solo and independent adjusters.

DragonfileONE empowers independent adjusters with simplified claims management software designed to streamline workflow and reduce admin time.

Dragonfile was created from the ground up to be the claims management software adjusters actually need: affordable, easy to use, and free of clunky, unused features or awkward workarounds.” — William Piacenti

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dragonfile, a leader in claims management software built specifically for adjusters , have announced the launch of DragonfileONE , a powerful, streamlined platform designed exclusively for independent and solo adjusters handling flood and P&C claims.DragonfileONE builds on the trusted capabilities of Dragonfile, delivering a streamlined solution tailored for the solo adjuster. It provides independent professionals with access to the same secure file handling, workflow automation, and carrier-ready submissions trusted by established adjustment firms, without unnecessary complexity or overhead.“As an adjuster for over 25 years, I have lived the challenges of managing claims without the right tools,” said William Piacenti, Founder and CEO of Dragonfile. “Dragonfile was created from the ground up to be the claims management software adjusters actually need: affordable, easy to use, and free of clunky, unused features or awkward workarounds. With DragonfileONE, we identified a growing need for independent and solo adjusters to leverage the same power and efficiency larger firms enjoy, but in a package built for one. This is the next step in giving every adjuster, no matter their size, the ability to work smarter, stay organized, and deliver exceptional files to carriers and TPAs.”Unlike traditional platforms designed for carriers or large organizations, DragonfileONE was built specifically for the solo adjuster market. It enables solo adjusters to:• Stay focused on what matters most by using a centralized dashboard that highlights claim status, deadlines, and missing documents• Save time and reduce errors with built-in workflow automation and preloaded checklists• Eliminate digital clutter by organizing all files, notes, and documents in a single system• Submit professional, carrier-ready files through secure sharing without needing extra softwareDragonfileONE ensures independent and solo adjusters can streamline their workflows without sacrificing professionalism or accuracy, providing the same advantages once reserved for larger adjustment firms. For more information, visit dragonfile.io._________________About DragonfileDragonfile is a cloud-based claims management software platform developed by industry veterans who understand the real-world workflows of independent adjusters. Whether managing flood or P&C claims, solo adjusters and adjustment firms rely on Dragonfile to reduce cycle times, simplify submissions, and deliver organized, carrier-ready files effortlessly.For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.