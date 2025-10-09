Cardiogenomics Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cardiogenomics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Cardiogenomics Market?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the cardiogenomics market size. Predictions show growth from $1.50 billion in 2024 to $1.74 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The notable growth during the historical period is mainly due to the escalating use of polygenic risk scores in heart care, increased investments towards genomic R&D, the rise in both government and private cardiovascular genomics funding, a heightened focus on preventive cardiology via genetic insights, and growing emphasis on carrying out genomic studies on a population scale.

In the coming years, the cardiogenomics market is anticipated to witness significant growth, escalating to $3.10 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as the expanding demand for personalized medicine, a climbing number of cardiovascular diseases, an increasing trend of genetic testing for early risk detection, growing understanding of precision medicine methodologies, and the rising availability of direct-to-consumer genetic testing services. Several trends predicted for the forecast period encompass innovative technologies in sequencing for accurate cardiac analysis, the amalgamation of genomics with health records to promote personalized care, advancements in polygenic risk scoring to boost early disease prediction, progress in bioinformatics to expedite genomic data interpretation, and technology platforms facilitating high-throughput genetic testing.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Cardiogenomics Global Market Growth?

The cardiogenomics market is expected to experience significant growth due to the rising demand for personalized medicine. This healthcare approach is designed to tailor prevention, diagnosis, and treatment to an individual's genetic, environment, and lifestyle attributes. The expansion of personalized medicine is fueled by advancements in the field of genomics, which help gain a deep understanding of unique genetic variations, enable accurate targeted treatments, enhance patient outcomes, and reduce the inefficiency of therapies. Cardiogenomics aids personalized medicine by leveraging genetic insights to customize cardiovascular disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment based on an individual's distinct genetic pattern. The Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported in February 2024 that the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare disease patients in 2023, a significant increase from six in 2022. The fresh approvals in 2023 also incorporated seven cancer drugs and three for other diseases and conditions. Therefore, the escalating demand for personalized medicine is fueling the expansion of the cardiogenomics market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Cardiogenomics Market?

Major players in the Cardiogenomics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp)

• Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

• Illumina Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Myriad Genetics Inc.

• ARUP Laboratories

• BGI Genomics Co. Ltd.

• Invitae Corporation

• GeneDx Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Cardiogenomics Market?

Key players in the cardiogenomics market are prioritizing the development of groundbreaking solutions such as oncogenomics to improve early identification and tailored treatment of heart-related cancers. Oncogenomics is the exploration of genes associated with cancer, along with their mutation, to comprehend the progression of cancer and develop personalized, targeted therapies. For instance, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., a healthcare provider based in India, introduced a Fortis Institute of Genomic Medicine in India in April 2025 to facilitate genomic research and enable personalized medicine. It revolutionises patient care by facilitating early disease recognition, precise diagnosis, and tailored treatment across multiple specialties including oncology, cardiology, and neurology. The institute enhances targeted therapies, betters treatment results, and advocates preventive care for hereditary diseases. The institute's objective is to expedite the progress of precision medicine through a collaborative team and cutting-edge technology, thereby rendering healthcare more personalised and effective for Indian patients.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Cardiogenomics Market Report?

The cardiogenomics market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Testing Kits, Reagents, Instruments, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarray, Other Technologies

3) By Application: Congenital Heart Diseases, Cardiomyopathies, Arrhythmias, Coronary Artery Disease, OtherApplications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Testing Kits: PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) kits, Microarray kits, NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) kits

2) By Reagents: Enzymes, Probes, Buffers

3) By Instruments: Sequencers, Genotyping instruments, Microarray scanners

4) By Software: Data analysis software, Reporting platforms, Bioinformatics tools

5) By Services: Genetic testing services, Counseling services, Data analysis services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Cardiogenomics Industry?

In the 2024 Cardiogenomics Global Market Report, North America emerged as the topmost region. The report predicts that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

