PR & Communications Teams Turn to Behavioral Scientists as 52% Struggle to Prove ROI Beyond Vanity Metrics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Piar has launched a behavioral science consultation program for PR and communications professionals as industry data reveals over half cannot connect their work to business outcomes.

According to Onclusive's 2026 Communications Outlook, 52% of in-house and 53% of agency practitioners struggle to show the connection between PR/communications efforts and revenue growth. An additional 52% of in-house and 44% of agencies cannot prove ROI beyond vanity metrics. With 45% of agencies and 34% of in-house teams expecting budget cuts in 2026, the measurement gap threatens professional standing.

Piar's program addresses the underlying challenge: not measurement tools, but decision-making quality.

"The industry's problem isn't dashboards," said Tan Sukhera, CEO and Co-Founder of Piar. "It's the assumptions, biases, and mental shortcuts driving strategy. When you can't defend the logic behind decisions, measurement can't save you. We help teams surface assumptions, test reasoning, and build decisions that survive boardroom scrutiny."

The program operates through a submission process at piar.co where communications professionals submit strategic challenges, crisis scenarios, or measurement questions. Piar's global network of behavioral scientists reviews submissions and selected participants receive tailored analysis. Some are invited to workshops designed around their specific challenges.

Research published in the Journal of Applied Psychology demonstrates that structured debiasing interventions improve decision quality by 20-30% in high pressure environments. Piar applies these methodologies to communications work where professionals manage competing priorities, incomplete information, and reputational risks.

The program addresses challenges across media relations, investor relations, crisis management, internal communications, and emerging areas like AI driven search optimization (AEO/GEO). Confidentiality is guaranteed for all submissions when requested.

Workshop participants receive frameworks including bias diagnostics, stakeholder mapping tools, crisis response patterns, and decision templates. The approach shifts teams from correlation-based reporting ("we got 50 mentions") to causal logic ("here's what we expected to happen and why, here's what actually happened, here's what we learned").

Initial program access is provided at no cost to build understanding of common challenges facing the profession. The submission form is available on the home page of their newly re-launched website.

Piar provides behavioral science frameworks for PR and communications teams. The company operates a global network of behavioral scientists who help communications professionals decode decision-making, surface hidden assumptions, and build strategies that hold up under pressure. Based in New York, Piar's mission is to democratize behavioral science tools previously available only through large agency consulting practices.

