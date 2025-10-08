Focus PR Group Launches Nationally to Deliver Precision PR and Strategic Communications to Businesses and Government

Women-led firm brings a modern, data-informed approach to messaging, branding, and stakeholder trust for business and government clients.

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Focus PR Group , a women-led strategic communications and public relations firm , has officially launched, bringing a modern, data-informed approach to messaging, branding, and stakeholder trust.Co-founded by Erica Knight, President & Head of Business Strategy, and Lula Wallace, President & Head of Operations and Communications, the firm helps organizations sharpen their message, strengthen credibility, and connect with the audiences that matter most.Operating through two divisions — Focus Business and Focus Public — Focus PR Group delivers full-service solutions spanning brand development, crisis communications, media strategy, political branding, customer experience (CX), stakeholder engagement, and digital content strategy.“Our name says it all — we help leaders and organizations focus their message, their mission, and their impact,” said Lula Wallace, President & Head of Operations and Communications at Focus PR Group. “We bring clarity, structure, and storytelling together so every message builds trust and drives meaningful engagement.”“Great strategies build great stories,” added Erica Knight, President & Head of Business Strategy at Focus PR Group. “We pair strategic insight with creative precision to position our clients for influence — cutting through noise and shaping narratives that deliver results.”Together, Knight and Wallace bring years of senior-level federal leadership and strategic communications experience, leading major national initiatives, advising agency leaders, and building trust-centered strategies for organizations navigating complex public and private landscapes.Core Services• Strategic Communications & Brand Messaging• Crisis Response & Reputation Management• Media Relations & Press Strategy• Political & Government Branding• Customer Experience (CX) & Stakeholder Engagement• Digital Strategy & Content DevelopmentFocus PR Group operates virtually with national reach, serving businesses, nonprofits, and public leaders across the United States.About Focus PR GroupFocus PR Group is a full-service public relations and communications firm specializing in precision PR, brand strategy, and trust-centered messaging. With decades of senior-level experience in government and private sectors, Focus PR Group aligns mission, message, and market impact. Learn more at www.focusprgroup.com Media Contact:info@focusprgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.