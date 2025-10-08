DRD Enterprises inc of Davie solving affordable housing in Florida

Tornado proof affordable housing erected in a week

Off grid tornado proof affordable housing

Only by change can you reach the future ” — The Real David Pressler

NORTH PORT, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DRD Enterprises inc of Davie solving the affordable housing and high homeowners insurance burden for Floridians by erecting in weeks metal quonset hut homes. Once encapsualted with foam insulation on the exterior will be capable of producing more energy than being used! NO homeowners insurance DRD Enterprises inc of Davie financing. ONLY by change can you reach the future

ONLY tornado shelter in America cert by Miami Dade County & Department of War

