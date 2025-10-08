Rattle Tech and Linear Systems Form Strategic Partnership to Advance Cloud and AI Solutions for Law Enforcement

Rattle Tech and Linear Systems Strategic Partnership

This partnership combines Rattle Tech’s AI expertise with Linear System’s law enforcement experience to deliver next-generation cloud solutions.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rattle Tech , a leading provider of custom cloud, mobile, and AI-driven software solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Linear Systems, Inc., a pioneer in digital evidence management and law enforcement technology. This collaboration is set to drive the modernization of Linear System’s flagship Digital Information Management System (DIMS) platform with advanced cloud, mobile, and AI capabilities.Under this partnership, Rattle Tech, led by Emmanuel Mathew, will work closely with Linear Systems to expand the company’s product offerings, including DIMS Cloud and DIMS Mobile App, providing agencies with greater flexibility, scalability, and access to cutting-edge tools that streamline operations and improve data management.“Linear Systems has built a remarkable legacy supporting law enforcement agencies across the country,” said Emmanuel Mathew, CEO of Rattle Tech. “We’re excited to combine our expertise in cloud computing, mobile development, and AI automation to help them deliver the next generation of digital evidence and workflow management solutions.”With this partnership, Linear Systems customers will benefit from:Cloud and Hybrid Deployment Options: Seamless access to on-prem, hybrid, or fully cloud-based environments through partnerships with AWS and Ingram Micro.Mobile Accessibility: The new DIMS Mobile App will empower officers and investigators to capture, upload, and manage evidence securely from anywhere.AI and Automation Capabilities: Intelligent insights, faster data retrieval, and chatbot-driven support for improved operational efficiency.Enhanced Interview Room Integrations: Improved synchronization between Interview Room Recording Systems and DIMS Cloud, ensuring secure storage, instant playback, and seamless case file association.“We’re thrilled to join forces with Rattle Tech,” said Chris Parsons, CEO of Linear Systems. “Their deep experience in software innovation and AI aligns perfectly with our mission to equip law enforcement agencies with technology that is both powerful and practical. This partnership allows us to enhance our offerings while continuing to deliver the reliability our customers depend on.”The partnership will also enable both companies to expand their joint reach across the public safety and government technology sectors, offering modernized digital transformation solutions for agencies of all sizes.Linear Systems and Rattle Tech will be jointly showcasing their integrated solutions at upcoming industry events, including the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Conference.About Linear Systems, Inc.For over three decades, Linear Systems has been a trusted technology partner for law enforcement agencies, providing leading-edge solutions for digital evidence management, case workflow, and data integrity. Their flagship product, DIMS, is used by agencies nationwide to securely manage digital assets and streamline investigative processes.Learn more at www.linearlawenforcement.com About Rattle TechRattle Tech is a U.S.-based software development company specializing in cloud-based platforms, AI/chatbot development, mobile applications, and IoT solutions. With a strong track record in public sector and smart city projects, Rattle Tech helps organizations leverage technology to improve efficiency, engagement, and decision-making.Learn more at www.rattletech.com

