CrowdCare Launches Mobile App Offering 24/7 Teletherapy and Virtual Doctor Access

The CrowdCare app puts full-service healthcare directly in members' hands, with no surprise bills, no confusing paperwork, and real human support.

We built CrowdCare to change the way people experience healthcare. Now with our app, we’re making it easier than ever to connect with doctors, therapists,and care advocates—no networks and no hassle.” — Lee Cerasani

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASECrowdCare Launches Mobile App Offering 24/7 Teletherapy and Virtual Doctor AccessA Human-Centered, Affordable Healthcare Alternative—Now in the Palm of Your HandDeerfield Beach, FL – [October 8, 2025] — TheCrowdCare.com, the revolutionary healthcare membership platform disrupting traditional insurance models, today announced the launch of its mobile app for iOS and Android. Designed to expand access to affordable, compassionate care, the app includes on-demand teletherapy, 24/7 virtual doctor consultations, and real-time care advocacy, all included in one low monthly membership.“We built CrowdCare to change the way people experience healthcare,” said Lee Cerasani, CEO of CrowdCare. “Now with our app, we’re making it easier than ever to connect with doctors, therapists, and care advocates—no deductibles, no networks, and no hassle.”App Features Include:• 24/7 access to licensed physicians for urgent or routine virtual care• Teletherapy sessions with credentialed mental health professionals• Secure in-app chat with care advocates• Prescription savings card• Bill upload for crowdfunding• Private, HIPAA-compliant consultationsAffordable Care Without InsuranceUnlike traditional insurance, CrowdCare offers:• Flat, transparent monthly pricing• No deductibles, copays, or network limitations• Family, individual, and senior plans• Medical bill negotiation and advocacy• Crowdfunded financial supportAvailable now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the CrowdCare app puts full-service healthcare directly in members’ hands, with no surprise bills, no confusing paperwork, and real human support.Real People. Real Impact.CrowdCare member Cynthia H., a single mother of two, shared:“Within 10 minutes of downloading the app, I spoke to a real therapist. No waiting list, no paperwork—just care. This is what healthcare should feel like.”About CrowdCareFounded to challenge the broken healthcare status quo, CrowdCare is a community-powered care model offering affordable, human-centered alternatives to insurance. By eliminating networks and deductibles, and putting real support behind every member, CrowdCare empowers people to take control of their wellness journey—with compassion, clarity, and cost in mind.For more information, visit: www.thecrowdcare.com Download the app : Apple App StoreMedia Contact:Lee CerasaniCommunications Directorcontact@thecrowdcare.com(888) 369-5711

