Injured Hiker Assisted on Mt. Monadnock

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Thomas Houghton

603-271-3361

October 8, 2025

Dublin, NH – On October 7, 2025, at approximately 1:13 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by New Hampshire State Police Dispatch of an injured hiker on the Dublin Trail near Old Troy Road. The victim, Mary Cornog, 79, of Peterborough, NH, was hiking solo when she suffered multiple injuries from a fall.

Medical personnel from the Peterborough ambulance, personnel from the Dublin Fire Department, Jaffrey Fire Department, and the Dublin Police Chief along with Conservation Officers all responded to the Dublin Trail. After receiving medical attention, Cornog was able to walk under her own power with assistance to the trailhead at Old Troy Road, arriving at approximately 2:10 p.m. Cornog was ultimately transported to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough by a Peterborough Fire and Rescue ambulance for further evaluation and treatment of her injuries. Cornog was prepared for a day’s hike on Mt. Monadnock and has many years of experience hiking the mountain.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, please visit hikesafe.com.