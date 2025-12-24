Public Hearing on Re-Adopting Fis 800–Importation, Possession, and Use of Wildlife

CONTACT:

Andrew Timmins (603) 271-1742

Dan Bergeron (603) 271-1439

December 24, 2025

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a public hearing on re-adopting rules related to Fis 800 on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at NHFG Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. The hearing will begin at 12:30 p.m.

These rules related to the importation, possession, and use of wildlife are being re-adopted with the following amendments:

• Fis 801, “Chapter Definitions,” is being amended to update the formatting for ease of reference.

• Fis 802, “General Chapter Requirements,” is being amended to remove the description of a Waiver to Import or Possess and add a link to the on-line application.

• Fis 803, “Importation of Wildlife,” is being amended to update the reference material information, remove the description of Import Permit Application, and add a link to the on-line application.

• Fis 804, “Possession of Wildlife,” is being amended to remove the description of the Possession Permit Application and add a link to the on-line application.

• Fis 805, “Release of Wildlife,” is being amended to correct citations, remove the description of the Release Permit Application, and add a link to the on-line application.

• Fis 806, “Propagation of Wildlife,” is being amended to remove descriptions of the Report and Propagation Permit, add links to the on-line report and permit application forms, remove the description of the Permit and Report for snowshoe hare live-capture, and clarify that both are available upon request from the Department.

• Fis 807, “Aquaculture—Inland and Marine,” is being amended to remove the description of the Inland Aquaculture Application, add a link to the on-line application, clarify that marine aquaculture is by request, and clarify where the public notice shall be posted for a hearing on marine aquaculture.

• Fis 808, “Regulated Shooting Areas,” is being amended to remove descriptions of the Report and Shooting Area Permit, add links to the on-line report and permit application forms, and add clarifying language.

• Fis 809, “Individual Training and Shooting Permit,” is being amended to remove the description of Training and Shooting Application and add a link to the on-line application.

• Fis 810, “Exhibition,” is being amended to remove the description of the Exhibition Application, add a link to the on-line application, reorder language for clarity, and update citations.

• Fis 811, “Sale of Wildlife,” no changes are being made.

• Fis 812, “Wildlife Rehabilitation,” is being amended to remove descriptions of Class I and Class II Rehabilitation permits and renewal requests forms, add links to the on-line forms, and update the citation to reference material.

• Fis 813, “Falconry Permits,” is being amended to remove the description of the Falconry Application, add a link to the on-line application, clarify where to obtain the application, and add clarifying language.

• Fis 814, “Field Trails,” is being amended to remove the description of the Field Trial Application, add a link to the on-line application, clarify where to obtain the application, and add clarifying language.

• Fis 815, “Permit Denial and Appeal,” no changes are being made.

The public is invited to attend to provide feedback or submit comments until January 22, 2026, via e-mail to comments@wildlife.nh.gov. The proposed rules can be viewed ahead of the meeting by visiting https://www.wildlife.nh.gov/proposed-rules.