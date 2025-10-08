Monique Rene C. Recognized in Influential Women for Advancing Global Standards in Commodity Brokerage

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging Expertise, Persistence, and Integrity to Connect Markets and Empower ClientsFeatured in the 2025 Influential Women series, Monique Rene C. is a new & and unique Commodity Broker with the BuildOFarm Group, specializing in learning how to facilitate the complex & challenging world of international trade transactions. With a focus on transparency, trust, and risk mitigation, Monique plays a pivotal part in connecting unique buyers and sellers across continents, ensuring smooth, secure, and productive operations in a fast-paced industry & market. Her work spans global markets and includes trade instruments such as Letters of Credit (L/Cs) and Standby Letters of Credit (SBLCs), allowing her to navigate the intricacies of cross-border commerce if needed and with precision.Armed with a Master of Business Administration in International Business from Rutgers University, Monique brings analytical rigor and strategic insight to every aspect of the field. Her academic foundation, paired with cultural, economic, and professional experience, has enabled her to assess macroeconomic trends, evaluate risk exposure, and assess some of the best practices quite quickly & relatively clearly in global trade. She actively contributes to industry discussions, sharing resources and knowledge to help others understand key findings and market dynamics.Beyond her commodity, trade & brokerage work, Monique is passionate about fostering collaboration within the international trading community. As an active participant in professional forums like the Commodity Trading Club, she stays informed on market trends, regulatory updates, and emerging opportunities, ensuring she will be delivering value and innovative solutions to her new clients.Monique attributes her professional achievements to persistence, a love for learning, and embracing the challenges inherent in her field. She explains that staying curious and committed to personal and professional growth has allowed her to continuously adapt and excel in a dynamic, competitive industry. Reflecting on her life, she shares, “Let nothing stop you from achieving your goals—you can do anything with the power of the Universe with you.” Coupled with her faith in the Lord, Monique relies on this philosophy to maintain resilience and determination, even when facing complex challenges.For young women entering the commodity brokerage field, Monique encourages embracing the challenges and confidently asserting themselves in a competitive environment. She advises, “Stay focused, keep learning, and remember that your unique perspective is a strength.” She emphasizes that persistence, confidence, and a willingness to pray, have faith, and innovate are essential for long-term success.Monique also prioritizes balance outside of work, enjoying exercise, long walks, and fitness activities, as well as strategy and thinking games on her phone, which help her unwind while keeping her mind sharp. In her professional practice, she identifies marketing outreach and relationship-building as both challenges and opportunities. Connecting with sellers, buyers, and client groups in creative and meaningful ways allows her to foster trust, build loyalty, and deliver exceptional service.Central to Monique’s approach, both professionally and personally, are the values of kindness, respect, and understanding. She believes in treating others as she would like to be treated and leading with empathy and integrity. These principles strengthen relationships, build trust, and create positive, productive environments for clients, colleagues, and the broader community.Monique Rene C. continues to make a lasting impact in the international trade and commodity brokerage sector, serving as a catalyst for new emerging partnerships for businesses navigating the complexities of global markets.Learn More about Monique Rene C.:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/monique-reneec Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.