MaryAnn Taylor Crate Featured in Influential Women for Championing Community Engagement and Public Dialogue

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Added Dimension, LLC to Foster Transparent Communication and Inclusive Decision-Making in Public ProjectsSpotlighted in the 2025 Influential Women series, MaryAnn Taylor Crate is recognized for her accomplishments as a communications strategist and as the Principal Owner of Added Dimension, LLC, a St. Louis-based consulting firm she founded in 2005. With over two decades of experience, MaryAnn specializes in the design and implementation of community engagement and outreach initiatives on public-sector projects—particularly those requiring significant community input or facing public scrutiny.Through Added Dimension, LLC, MaryAnn and her team design creative, customized communication strategies that help organizations build trust, foster transparency, and achieve consensus in complex environments. The firm offers a full suite of services tailored to each project, including engagement strategies, programs, training, and initiatives that align with client goals and budgetary constraints. As MaryAnn explains, “Through the implementation of grassroots outreach strategies, Added Dimension builds and strengthens regional and community relationships for its clients. Our talented and experienced team utilizes a variety of engagement tools and techniques designed to educate and actively involve individuals and communities in the decision-making process.”MaryAnn’s career is grounded in a commitment to empowering everyday voices in public decision-making. Her leadership is informed by a robust educational foundation, including a Bachelor’s Degree from Blackburn College in Carlinville, IL, a Master of Arts from the Humphrey Institute of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN, and a Master of Arts in Strategic Public Relations and Political Management from The George Washington University in Washington, DC. She is also a proud graduate of Leadership St. Louis Class 42, sponsored by Focus St. Louis, an experience-based leadership and civic issues education program. Over the years, she has worked across transportation, infrastructure, government, and nonprofit sectors, consistently helping clients engage communities in meaningful and effective ways.The firm’s philosophy reflects MaryAnn’s mission: “Achieving extraordinary results while engaging ordinary people.” By putting client needs first, Added Dimension ensures every project receives a personalized approach, combining strategic insight, hands-on leadership, and creative problem-solving to meet complex challenges.Beyond her professional work, MaryAnn is deeply committed to civic engagement and community service. She serves as a board member of the St. Charles Branch of the Gateway Region YMCA of St. Louis, demonstrating the same dedication to people and community that drives her professional endeavors. MaryAnn is also an active member of the East St. Louis Chapter of Top Ladies of Distinction (TLOD) and St. Louis Forum.Known for her strategic vision, thoughtful leadership, and ability to navigate complex public dynamics, MaryAnn Taylor Crate continues to make a lasting impact across the St. Louis region and beyond, helping organizations foster meaningful connections and achieve successful outcomes through informed, inclusive communication.Learn More about MaryAnn Taylor Crate:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/maryann-taylorcrate or through her website, https://added-dimension.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

