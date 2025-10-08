BestAgents.us proudly announces the recipients of its Top Real Estate Professionals for 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This prestigious award recognizes those who have a deep understanding of the local market and the current trends while maintaining outstanding client service in every transaction.From understanding the best opportunities that exist in the market to negotiating advantageous terms, there are many advantages to working with an experienced and reputable real estate expert. Most importantly, these agents understand that their client’s needs come above all else and therefore, they invest their time in getting to know their clients’ individual targets and objectives to help them create a plan to reach them. Listed below are several of the latest agents that have demonstrated a commitment to providing the highest level of service.Maria Porco-Rosa, Real Estate Broker, Bronx/NYNicole Morris, Realtor, Las Vegas/NVLluvia Contreras, Realtor, Studio City/CAChristine Reiss, Real Estate Advisor, Burlingame/CATed Branson, Senior Vice President and Industrial Division Director, Wichita/KSDaniel G. P√©rez, Managing Principal and Partner | Vice President of Real Estate Development and Construction, Scottsdale/AZDiana Brink, Real Estate Broker, Barco/NCLorie Nijjar, Realtor, Centreville/VALauren Rockett, Realtor Growth Coach | Liability Advisor, San Ramon/CARonald Urban, Real Estate Broker, Vancouver/WAJoanne Griffin, Realtor and Team Leader, Atlantic Beach/FLJennifer Blake, Realtor, San Clemente/CADenise Ross, Realtor, San Antonio/TXDebbie Ramos, Real Estate Branch Manager, Kirkland/WARandell Richmond, Realtor, Franklin/TNChristina Garrett, Realtor, Nevada/MOMatthew Gerber, Founder, Tenafly/NJAmber Caldwell-Coates, Real Estate Agent, Columbia/SCJaclynn Vienola, Realtor, Springdale/ARLindsey Hrovat, Realtor, Laguna Hills/CACharis Furrowh, Realtor, Wilmington/DEBrannan Schlittler, Realtor, Plano/TXSherry Beindorff, Principal Broker Associate, Denver/COShari Duke, Property Manager, Spicewood/TXSteve Hendry, Owner/Broker, Richardson/TXMonica Albers, Realtor, Omaha/NEBest Agents recognizes the top real estate professionals across the nation to help buyers, sellers, and investors match with the most qualified agents in their area. Best Agent's comprehensive database of real estate professionals features agents by local expertise, verified licenses, transaction history, and specializations to make sure that consumers are provided with the highest level of knowledge, seamless end-to-end service, and transparency in the buying and selling process.

