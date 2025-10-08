Printful Powers Online Stores on Hostinger as AI Meets Print-on-Demand

Printful & Hostinger integration

Printful and Hostinger join forces to help creators launch AI-powered stores and sell custom products globally, without upfront costs.

AI is transforming how entrepreneurs launch and grow businesses, and Printful is here to make sure those AI-powered stores have everything they need to succeed” — Valts Feldbergs, Senior Partnership Lead at Printful

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Printful, the world’s leading print-on-demand (POD) platform, is reinforcing its ecosystem of ecommerce partners with a new direct integration with Hostinger . The connection brings together Hostinger’s AI Website Builder and Printful’s global fulfillment network, giving creators, artists, and small brands a frictionless path to selling custom products online.With Hostinger’s AI tools, users can generate a professional website in minutes - complete with storefront pages, branding, and a domain - while Printful provides on-demand product creation and worldwide delivery. Together, the integration reduces barriers for entrepreneurs entering and scaling ecommerce businesses, eliminating the need for upfront inventory or coding knowledge.“AI is transforming how entrepreneurs launch and grow businesses, and Printful is here to make sure those AI-powered stores have everything they need to succeed,” said Valts Feldbergs, Senior Partnership Lead at Printful. “By connecting Hostinger’s AI Website Builder with Printful’s global fulfillment network, we’re enabling creators to leverage print on demand (POD) and turn ideas into fully operational brands, without the usual complexity or upfront costs.”How Printful and Hostinger Work Together- Direct Product Sync: Printful makes it simple to bring your ideas to life with professional mockups and a wide range of customizable products. Once designed in Printful’s dashboard, items can be published directly to your Hostinger store with just a few clicks. This seamless sync ensures your product listings stay accurate across both platforms, so you can focus on creating instead of manually updating.- Automated Fulfillment: When a customer places an order in your Hostinger store, Printful takes care of the rest, from printing and packing to shipping worldwide. Every order is fulfilled under your brand, and with automated order flow, you can scale your store without worrying about logistics or inventory management.- AI-Powered Store Creation: Hostinger’s AI Website Builder helps you set up a professional online store in minutes, no coding required. It generates content, branding, and storefront layouts tailored to your business, saving you hours of manual setup. Paired with Printful’s fulfillment, this means you can go from idea to a fully functional online business faster than ever before.- Low Monthly Costs: Hostinger’s Business Website Builder plan is designed to keep your startup expenses low, with ecommerce features, a free domain, business email, and 0% platform transaction fees included. Combined with Printful’s on-demand model, you can run your store without paying for inventory upfront or worrying about unsold stock. This makes it a low-risk, budget-friendly way for creators and small businesses to grow.“Hostinger empowers anyone to turn their creativity into online success. With our AI Website Builder and Printful integration, creators can build, launch, and grow their businesses effortlessly - no inventory, shipping, or upfront costs required. It’s freedom for entrepreneurs to focus on what matters most: bringing bold ideas to life,” said Auksė Žirgulė, Head of Hostinger Website Builder.Made for Creators and Small BrandsThis solution is especially well-suited for creators, side hustlers, and small businesses looking for a fast, affordable way to get started. With support for up to 1,000 products, it offers plenty of room to grow while keeping setup simple. As businesses scale and require more advanced features, Printful’s wider ecosystem of integrations ensures a smooth path to the next stage of growth.The Hostinger and Printful integration is available now. For more information, visit Printful and learn how to sell print on demand products with Printful and Hostinger.About Hostinger:Hostinger helps clients achieve their online goals by offering AI-powered tools like Hostinger Website Builder, Hostinger Horizons, Hostinger Reach, and more. Trusted by over 4 million clients in more than 150 countries, Hostinger is one of the TOP 3 web hosting brands worldwide and one of Europe's fastest-growing companies. Hostinger’s team consists of around 900 curious and high-spirited professionals.About Printful:Printful is the world’s largest print-on-demand and fulfillment company, empowering creators, entrepreneurs, and global brands to bring their ideas to life. With fulfillment centers worldwide and over a decade of expertise, Printful offers premium printing, warehousing, and shipping solutions designed to help businesses scale without compromise.

