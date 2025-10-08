Josey Scott, Original Voice of Saliva, Launches 25th Anniversary Tour and New Singles ‘WHO?’ and ‘Famous’

Official artwork for Josey Scott’s upcoming Every Six Seconds 25th Anniversary Tour

4-time Grammy nominee and founding voice of Saliva celebrates Every Six Seconds 25th Anniversary Tour with two hard-hitting new singles.

I’m not here to live in the past — I’m here to reclaim it. This isn’t nostalgia, it’s unfinished business.” — Josey Scott, Original Voice of Saliva

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Josey Scott , the original and founding voice of Saliva, returns to the spotlight with two explosive new singles — “WHO?” and “Famous” — marking the start of the Every Six Seconds 25th Anniversary Tour 2026 and a powerful reclamation of his legacy.Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Scott led Saliva to multi-platinum success with era-defining hits like “Click Click Boom,” “Always,” and “Your Disease.” Now, he’s coming back swinging with a message that pulls no punches:“We don’t need a name to sing what’s mine. I wrote the songs. I sang the songs. And I’m still here — louder than ever.”“WHO?” and “Famous” are more than just songs — they’re statements. Both tracks cut to the truth about betrayal, ownership, and resilience while honoring the spirit that made Every Six Seconds an anthem for a generation. Produced by Scattered Brains (Jelly Roll / Struggle Jennings), the new material shows Scott at his most raw, real, and unapologetic.The Every Six Seconds – 25th Anniversary Tour 2026, presented by Satellite Touring, celebrates the iconic album that helped define a movement and marks Josey Scott’s long-awaited return to the stage — where his unmistakable voice and creative fire belong.With over six million albums sold, 19 singles, and four Grammy nominations, Josey Scott remains one of the most recognizable voices in modern rock. From the global success of “Hero” (his 2002 collaboration with Chad Kroeger of Nickelback, which won “Best Video from a Film” at the MTV VMAs), to countless radio hits, Scott’s music shaped the sound of the early 2000s and beyond.Now, with “WHO?” and “Famous,” he’s setting the record straight, reclaiming what’s his, and reigniting the same energy that first put him — and Saliva — on the map.“This tour and these songs are my truth,” Scott says. “They’re about standing up for what’s yours, no matter who tries to rewrite your story.”The Every Six Seconds 25th Anniversary Tour kicks off in 2026, bringing fans coast to coast to celebrate one of rock’s most defining albums — performed by the original voice who started it all.STREAM & FOLLOW🎧 “WHO?” → https://tinyurl.com/joseyscottwho 🎧 “Famous” → https://tinyurl.com/joseyscottfamous Follow @JoseyScottOfficial on Instagram, Facebook, and X for exclusive updates, tour dates, and behind-the-scenes content.MEDIA CONTACT:RevSphere LLC📧 Press@revsphere.io

