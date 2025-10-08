Cotton Yarn Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Regional Analysis and Forecast Till 2032

Cotton Yarn Market Analysis

The global cotton yarn market is projected to reach $140.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Cotton Yarn Market by Type (Carded Yarn, Combed Yarn, Others), by Application (Apparel, Home Textiles, Industrial Textile, Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 ". According to the report, The cotton yarn market was valued at $91.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $140.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/62947 Cotton fibers are employed in the production of cotton yarn, a specific type of yarn. Its gentle feel against the skin renders it particularly suitable for individuals with sensitivity or allergies. Moreover, cotton yarn has excellent moisture absorption and draining properties, effectively removing sweat from the body to maintain comfort and dryness, especially in warm and humid conditions. Blending cotton with synthetic fibers like polyester could yield a textile that offers both the softness characteristic of cotton and enhanced strength and wrinkle resistance. This combination readily accepts dyes, opening a wide array of color possibilities. This capability empowers designers to swiftly create vibrant and attractive clothing designs.Prime determinants of growthThe production of apparel, home textiles, and other textile products drives demand for cotton yarn. Economic growth in emerging markets, changes in production technologies, and shifts in sourcing strategies can influence the demand for cotton yarn. However, the cost of raw cotton can be volatile due to factors such as weather conditions, crop yields, and global demand. Fluctuations in raw material costs may impact the profitability of cotton yarn manufacturers. On the contrary, emerging economies with growing populations and rising disposable incomes present opportunities for expanding the market for cotton yarn-based products. Manufacturers may tap into these markets by understanding local preferences and trends.Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/45RYkhv The carded yarn segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, carded yarn held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. Carded yarn is widely used in the production of sweaters, hoodies, t-shirts, and other casual clothing, creating a textured pattern that exudes comfort and informality. However, others segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. Compact yarn is frequently used in manufacturing of fine textiles, including home textiles, luxury materials, and apparel. It is made using specialized spinning methods that include compressing fibers together when spinning. This is achieved by aligning fibers securely and uniformly, using air suction or mechanical pressure, which produces a yarn that is more homogeneous and has fewer projecting fibers.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:The apparel segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, apparel held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. The same segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. The popularity of cotton yarn in the apparel industry can be attributed, in large part, to its comfort, versatility, and ability to make a variety of clothes that are suitable for a broad range of interests and climatic conditions. Owing to these factors, the use of cotton yarns in apparel production is expected to drive the growth of the cotton yarn market.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2032. The same region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2032. The utilization of cotton yarn in the Asia-Pacific region is propelled by a blend of factors that underscore economic, cultural, and industrial dynamics. The region's massive population and burgeoning middle class drive the demand for textiles and apparel, making cotton yarn a critical raw material for the textile industry.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cotton-yarn-market-A62472 Leading Market Players: -AMBIKA COTTON MILLS LIMITEDAARTI INTERNATIONALMAHARAJA SHREE UMAID MILLS LIMITEDNAHAR SPINNING MILLS LTD.NISHAT MILLS LIMITEDNITIN SPINNERS LIMITEDTEXHONG INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITEDTRIDENT LIMITED, INDIAVARDHMAN TEXTILES LTD.WEIQIAO TEXTILE CO., LTD.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Cotton Yarn Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 