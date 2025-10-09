Global Synchrophasor Market Projected to Reach USD 649.42 Million by 2032, Exhibiting a CAGR of 11.66% (2025–2032)

Synchrophasor Market

North America dominated the global market with a share of 37.46% in 2024.” — Fortune Business Insights

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The synchrophasor market is gaining momentum as power utilities and grid operators seek more precise real-time visibility into grid stability, enhanced fault detection, and improved dynamic monitoring. Synchrophasors (especially via phasor measurement units, PMUs, and associated data concentrators) provide synchronized measurements of electrical waveforms across wide-area networks, enabling advanced analytics, state estimation, grid control, and rapid fault detection. As the world's energy infrastructure evolves—driven by increasing penetration of renewables, distributed energy resources, grid modernization programs, and stricter reliability requirements—synchrophasor systems are becoming central to resilient, stable and smart grid operations. Market Size and Growth DriversThe global synchrophasor market size was valued at USD 282.42 million in 2024. It is projected to be worth USD 300.08 million in 2025 and reach USD 649.42 million by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.66% during the forecast period.Key Growth Drivers1. Grid Modernization & Smart Grid Investments: Utilities are investing heavily to modernize transmission and distribution networks to accommodate increasing renewable energy sources, requiring real-time monitoring. MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH2. Need for Enhanced Grid Reliability & Resilience: Synchrophasors help detect anomalies, provide early fault detection, improve situational awareness, and reduce blackout risks. MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH3. Integration of Renewables & Distributed Energy Resources (DERs): With variable generation (solar, wind), utility operators need better tools to monitor and balance dynamic grid conditions, which synchrophasors facilitate. (Generic trend)4. Regulatory & Policy Push for Grid Stability: Governments and grid regulators in many regions mandate advanced grid monitoring and safety standards, pushing adoption of synchrophasor systems. (Generic)5. Advances in Analytics, Communications & IoT: Improvements in data analytics, machine learning, low-latency communication, and IoT infrastructures enable richer usage of synchrophasor data for predictive operation and control. (Generic)6. Declining Cost & Deployment of Phasor Hardware: As the costs of PMUs, Phasor Data Concentrators (PDCs), sensors, and communication modules fall, adoption becomes economically viable for more utilities. (Generic)Market SegmentationBy Component / Offering• Hardware Components (PMUs, sensors, PDCs, communication modules)• Software & Analytics (data management, visualization, grid analytics, state estimation tools)• Services (installation, calibration, maintenance, consulting, integration)By Application / Use Case• Fault analysis & disturbance detection• State estimation & grid modeling• Stability monitoring (voltage, frequency)• Operational monitoring & control• Grid visualization & operator supportBy Deployment / Network Type• Transmission network• Distribution network• Wide-area monitoring systems (WAMS)By Geography / Region• North America• Europe• Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africa• Latin AmericaRegional Insights1. Wide-Scale Rollouts & Full-Scale Deployments: Moving from pilot projects to full large-scale deployments of PMU networks across grids.2. Edge Analytics & Local Processing: Embedding intelligence near measurement points (edge computing) to reduce latency and offload central systems.3. Digital Twins & Grid Simulation: Using real-time synchrophasor data to feed digital twin models for predictive analytics, simulation, and scenario testing.4. Interoperability & Data Integration: Integrating synchrophasor systems with SCADA, EMS, DER management systems, and other grid control layers.5. Retrofitting & Incremental Upgrades: Upgrading existing substations and legacy measurement systems with synchrophasor modules rather than full replacements.6. Cybersecurity & Data Integrity Focus: As wide-area measurement systems involve high volumes of critical data, ensuring secure, robust, tamper-proof communication becomes vital.7. AI & Predictive Control: Using machine learning on synchrophasor streams to predict grid instability, demand surges, or failure events, enabling pre-emptive control actions.Future Outlook and Emerging TrendsThe synchrophasor market is moderately competitive, comprising specialized measurement equipment suppliers, large grid / power system OEMs, software & analytics firms, and system integrators. Vendors focus on:• Developing more precise, lower-latency hardware (PMUs, PDCs)• Offering advanced analytics and visualization platforms• Forming partnerships with utilities, grid operators, telecom providers• Engaging in pilot programs and demonstration projects• Providing turnkey solutions (hardware + software + services) Competitive LandscapeThe Synchrophasor Market is moderately consolidated, characterized by a mix of large equipment OEMs, industrial automation firms, and software/AI specialists. Companies are focusing on:• Strategic partnerships / alliances• Acquisitions of niche automation or AI firms• Joint development agreements with mining customers• Pilots and demonstration projects to validate technologyKey Players in the Synchrophasor Market: (U.S.)• Powerside (U.S.)• Electro Industries GaugeTech (U.S.)• GE Vernonva (U.S.)• VIZIMAX (Canada)• Siemens (Germany)• WAMSTER (Croatia)• Arbiter Systems (U.S.)• NR Electric Co., Ltd. (China)• Hitachi Energy (Switzerland)• Electric Power Group (U.S.)• Valiant Communications Limited (India)

