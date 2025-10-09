Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Industry Analysis Report 2025: Trends, Drivers & Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The for cell free tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) detection market has seen a significant increase in size in the recent past. It is projected to expand from a value of $2.19 billion in 2024 to a worth of $2.58 billion in 2025, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The growth seen in the historical timeline can be linked to a surge in demand for real-time monitoring of cancer development, a heightened emphasis on minimally invasive techniques, a rise in patient inclination towards safer diagnostic methods, an upturn in global research publications focusing on cell free tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) applications, and the heightened commercialization of tests based on cell free tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).

In the coming years, the cell free tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) detection market size is projected to undergo significant expansion, reaching a value of $4.83 billion in 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. Factors fueling this growth during the forecast period include the rising usage of cell free tumor DNA-based companion diagnostics, an increase in the application of cell free tumor DNA testing in clinical trials, a surge in global campaigns promoting innovative cancer diagnostic techniques, heightened adoption of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, and growing demand for early detection panels for multiple cancers. The forecast period is anticipated to witness trends like the development of ultra-sensitive methods for detecting cell free tumor DNA, state-of-the-art liquid biopsy platforms for the detection of multiple cancers, advancements in non-invasive prenatal and oncology diagnostics, enhancements in cell free tumor DNA testing devices for point-of-care, and progress in minimally invasive disease monitoring techniques.

Download a free sample of the cell free tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (dna) detection market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28159&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Market?

The growth of the cell-free tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) detection market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising demand for personalized medicine. This specific branch of medicine focuses on tailoring prevention methods and treatment plans to an individual’s distinctive genetic composition, lifestyle, and surroundings. The surge in acceptance of personalized medicine is fundamentally attributed to progress in the field of genomics. This facilitates precise detection of genetic changes, enabling customized treatments for each individual. Cell free tumor DNA detection augments personalized medicine, offering non-invasive, real-time assessment of a patient’s tumor genetics. In turn, this helps medical professionals to customize treatments based on each person's unique mutation variations and monitor their response to therapy. Furthermore, it aids in early detection of potential disease recurrence, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes and accuracy in cancer care. As an example, the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), a US nonprofit entity, reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval to 26 new personalized medicines in 2023, a significant surge from the 12 approved in the previous year. Consequently, the rising demand for personalized medicine is instrumental in driving the expansion of the cell-free tumor DNA detection market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Market?

Major players in the Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Labcorp Holdings Inc.

• Illumina Inc.

• Sysmex Inostics Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Natera Inc.

• Guardant Health Inc.

• Invitae Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Industry?

Big players in the cell free tumor DNA detection industry are emphasizing the development of cutting-edge products, such as library preparation kits, to increase precision, sensitivity, and test speed in oncology. Library preparation kits serve as reagent kits employed in sequencing DNA or RNA samples by fragmentation, tagging and amplification for precise analysis. An example of this was seen in February 2024, when the American biotech firm, Twist Bioscience Corporation, unveiled the cfDNA Library Preparation Kit. This kit is designed to amplify accuracy and sensitivity in liquid biopsy applications. It facilitates the generation of high-conversion cfDNA libraries for subsequent sequencing on Illumina platforms, effectively mitigating the difficulties arising from low-input and degraded cfDNA samples. The intention behind this innovation is to boost the dependability and efficacy of liquid biopsy tests, thereby enabling more immediate and precise detection of cancer. Additionally, it will assist in improving monitoring capabilities for treatment response.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Market Growth

The cell free tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) detection market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Technology: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR)

2) By Source: Plasma, Serum, Urine

3) By Application: Oncology, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing, Transplantation, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR), Multiplex Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Allele-Specific Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), High-Resolution Melting (HRM) Analysis, Beaming Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

2) By Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), Whole Exome Sequencing (WES), Targeted Gene Panels, Ribonucleic Acid Sequencing (RNA-seq), Methylation Sequencing

3) By Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR): Droplet Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (ddPCR), Chip-Based Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Nanofluidic Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

4) By Other Technologies: Microarray-Based Analysis, Mass Spectrometry, Biosensor-Based Detection, Nanopore Sequencing

View the full cell free tumor deoxyribonucleic acid (dna) detection market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-free-tumor-deoxyribonucleic-acid-dna-detection-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Market By 2025?

In the Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the largest market in 2024. However, expectations suggest Asia-Pacific as the region likely to witness the most rapid growth in upcoming years. This comprehensive report includes coverage on regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Cell Free Tumor Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Detection Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cell Free Dna Cfdna Testing Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-free-dna-cfdna-testing-global-market-report

Cell Free Dna Isolation And Extraction Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-free-dna-isolation-and-extraction-global-market-report

Dna Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dna-diagnostics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.