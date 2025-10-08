Alkyd Coatings Market Size & Emerging Growth Avenues 2032 - Prominent Manufacturers

Alkyd Coatings Market, by Technology

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled “ Alkyd Coatings Market by Technology (Solvent-borne Alkyds, Waterborne Alkyds, High-solids Alkyds, and Others), Resin Type (Non-Drying, Drying, and Semi-Drying Alkyd Resins), and Application (Decorative, Industrial, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2032”, the global alkyd coatings market was valued at $24.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $44.3 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2619 Prime Determinants of Growth:- The market growth is primarily driven by the surge in infrastructure development projects and the rising use of alkyd coatings in automotive refinishing applications.- However, fluctuating raw material prices and environmental concerns related to VOC emissions may hinder growth.- On the other hand, technological innovations, including smart and self-healing coatings and specialized decorative finishes, are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.Segment Insights:-Solvent-Borne Alkyds to Exhibit Fastest Growth:- Solvent-borne alkyd coatings dominate industrial applications such as metal protection for construction, automotive, and marine sectors. Their superior corrosion resistance and glossy finish make them ideal for architectural uses like trim, doors, and cabinetry.Drying Alkyd Resins to Lead the Market:- Drying alkyd resins, which cure through oxidation, form durable and protective films. These resins are used in both air-drying and baking applications, catering to diverse industrial and decorative needs.Application and Regional Outlook:-Decorative Coatings to Dominate:- Due to their excellent durability and weather resistance, alkyd coatings remain a top choice for exterior decorative applications. Their ability to withstand UV exposure, moisture, and temperature variations reduces maintenance costs over time.Asia-Pacific to Maintain Dominance through 2032:- Asia-Pacific, led by China and Japan, continues to hold the largest market share. Rapid construction and automotive production drive demand in China, while Japan’s stringent environmental regulations foster the adoption of low-VOC, high-performance coatings.Access Detailed Statistics and Key Player Strategies:-Key Market Players:- Akzo Nobel N.V.- PPG Industries, Inc.- The Sherwin-Williams Company- BASF SE- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.- Axalta Coating Systems, LLC- Jotun- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.- Hempel (USA), Inc.- TikkurilaThese companies focus on product innovation, strategic collaborations, regional expansion, and joint ventures to strengthen their global presence and competitive edge.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/alkyd-coatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

