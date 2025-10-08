Dubai is hosting the Science Journalism Forum for the first time

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Science Journalism Forum (SJF), organized by SciComm X, announces its sixth edition, SJF25, taking place October 27–30, 2025, at Dubai Knowledge Park Convention Center, UAE, and online. For the very first time, SJF will be held in a hybrid format, combining in-person and virtual participation to ensure maximum accessibility and global reach.

Since its inception in 2020, SJF has grown into the world’s most diverse international science journalism event, bringing together over 5,000 participants from more than 170 countries, with contributions from 350+ experts. The new hybrid model builds on this legacy by opening doors to even wider participation, regardless of geographical or financial barriers.

SJF25 also marks a milestone in inclusivity: Chinese will be added as the sixth language alongside English, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish, and French. With this expansion, SJF continues its commitment to be the most multilingual and inclusive science journalism event worldwide.

The theme of SJF25 is:

“Science Journalism at a Crossroads: Rethinking Trust, Funding, and Innovation.”

Bringing together over 70 experts and science journalists from around the world for four days of discussions, workshops, and networking focused on rebuilding trust in science journalism, exploring new funding models, and fostering innovation to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing media landscape

SJF25 is made possible through the support of more than 40 partners, including KSJ@MIT, C&EN, The Open Notebook, AMWAJ, Asia Research News, ABSW, ARIJ, Scidev.net and the destination partner Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism.

Co-Founder Bothina Osama remarked:

“SJF25 provides an opportunity to reflect on the evolving role of science journalism and the conditions shaping its future. Hosting the forum in Dubai as a hybrid event underlines our commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and global cooperation.”

Co-Founder Saad Lotfy added:

“SJF started as a virtual idea during a global crisis, and it grew into something much bigger, a global community of science journalists. This year, we’re taking that spirit further, combining the accessibility of online with the energy of meeting in person.”

Registration is now open, and tickets are available at https://sciencejf.com.

About Science Journalism Forum

The Science Journalism Forum (SJF) is the most diverse international event for science journalism through collaboration and education. By offering multilingual discussions and diverse formats, SJF empowers journalists to communicate complex scientific topics with clarity and impact.

About Scicomm X

SciComm X is a science and sustainability communication consultancy that helps organizations drive social, economic, and environmental impact. As the organizer of the Science Journalism Forum (SJF), it delivers high-impact events, campaigns, and strategies that bring science closer to society through inclusive forums, partnerships, and educational initiatives



