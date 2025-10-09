Digital Shipyard Market Size & Industry Analysis to Reach $ 3,444.5 Mn by 2028, Growing at 17.27% CAGR

Digital Shipyard Market

Key companies covered in the digital shipyard market are IFS AB, Dassault Systemes, BAE Systems, AVEVA Group Plc., and Wartsila.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global digital shipyard market was valued at USD 963.6 million in 2020 and is projected to grow from USD 1,129.6 million in 2021 to USD 3,444.5 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 17.27% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. In 2020, Asia Pacific led the market with a 33.55% share, driven by its massive shipbuilding industry.List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:IFS AB (Sweden)Pemamek Oy (Finland)Dassault Systemes (France)BAE Systems (U.K.)Altair Engineering, Inc. (U.S.)AVEVA Group Plc. (U.K.)Wartsila (Finland)KUKA AG (Germany)Damen Shipyards Group (Netherlands)Prostep AG (Germany)Other PlayersGet a Free Sample Research Report:Market Drivers and RestraintsRising Adoption of IIoT and Robotics to Propel Market GrowthA key market driver is the increasing integration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in the shipbuilding industry, which enhances decision-making and manufacturing processes through machine learning and big data. The rising implementation of robotic technology for tasks like welding, cutting, and painting is also fueling market growth. Major shipyards are adopting robotics to significantly reduce production costs and time, with some, like Samsung Heavy Industries, achieving production automation rates as high as 68%.However, the high initial working capital required for hardware, software, integration, and maintenance can act as a restraint. This large capital expenditure can be a significant barrier for small and medium-sized shipbuilders, potentially slowing the widespread adoption of digital shipyard technologies.Market SegmentationCommercial Segment to Hold High Market Share Due to Rising Maritime TradeBy shipyard type, the market is segmented into commercial and military. The commercial segment is expected to hold the dominant market share, driven by the fact that approximately 80% of global trade by volume is conducted by sea. This creates sustained demand for new ship procurement and encourages the digitalization of shipyards to accelerate manufacturing.Robotic Process Automation to Lead Backed by Demand for AutomationAs per the technology platform, the market is classified into robotic process automation, additive manufacturing, artificial intelligence & big data analytics, and others. The robotic process automation segment is projected to hold a dominant share, driven by the increasing need to automate various ship manufacturing processes to improve efficiency and reduce reliance on skilled labor.Commercial Aircraft Segment to Dominate Attributable to High Passenger TrafficBased on the digitalization level, the market is classified into semi-digital and fully digital shipyards. The semi-digital shipyard segment currently dominates as more shipbuilding companies become aware of the need to modernize. However, the fully digital shipyard segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, fueled by the increasing adoption of advanced technologies like IIoT, digital twins, and augmented reality.Get a Quote Now:Regional InsightsPresence of Major Shipbuilders to Foster Market Progress in Asia PacificAsia Pacific is expected to lead the market, holding a 33.55% share in 2020. This dominance is attributable to the presence of major shipbuilding nations like China, South Korea, and Japan, which collectively produce around 90% of the world's cargo ships. The strong concentration of shipbuilding enterprises in this region is a primary driver for the adoption of digital shipyard technologies.The European market is set for significant growth, supported by increasing investments in automated and robotic technologies by European shipbuilders. North America's growth is driven by increased research and development initiatives from key technology providers aimed at digitizing the shipbuilding process.Competitive LandscapeKey Players Focus on Strategic Alliances and AutomationThe market is characterized by companies focusing on the automation of manufacturing processes. There is a rising trend of investment in modernization and strategic collaborations to enhance capabilities. For instance, players are collaborating to develop new cloud-based solutions to help shipbuilding companies manage business processes more efficiently. Key players are also making significant R&D investments to design advanced robotic technology integrated with AI, IoT, and Augmented Reality (AR).Ask for Customization:Report CoverageThe report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.Key Industry Developments:June 2021: Drydocks World initiated a digital transformation project using IFS Cloud for asset management and resource planning to enhance operational efficiency and establish a foundation for a digital shipyard.February 2021: Damen Shipyard Group signed a collaborative agreement with Sea Machines Robotics to explore the integration of collision avoidance technology on board Damen ships, advancing its goals of digitalization and operational excellence.Read Related Insights:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.