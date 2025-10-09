Cancer Cell Analysis Market Size Worth $16.08 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Cancer Cell Analysis Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Cancer Cell Analysis Market Worth?

The market size for cancer cell analysis has experienced substantial growth recently. Its anticipated progression is from $10.44 billion in 2024 to $11.41 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The historical growth can be credited to various factors such as the rising occurrence of cancer, heightened government support for cancer research, enhanced partnerships between research institutions and biotech firms, increased demand for liquid biopsy and non-invasive procedures, and an escalating necessity for tailored cancer treatments.

Projected to experience robust expansion in the near future, the market for cancer cell analysis is predicted to reach a valuation of $16.09 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Increased demand for high-throughput analysis methodologies, a growing emphasis on preemptive detection and screening, a rising focus on studies of single-cell and rare cells, an intensified need for precise clinical decision supports, and a growing reliance on digital pathology platforms are all contributing to this anticipated growth. Noteworthy trends predicted for this period include the incorporation of AI in cancer cell imaging and analysis, enhancements in next-generation sequencing platforms, the emergence of multiplex biomarker detection assays, advancements in immuno-oncology research tools, and the burgeoning utilization of bioinformatics and big data analytics in personalized therapy.

What Are The Factors Driving The Cancer Cell Analysis Market?

Increased funding for cancer research is predicted to stimulate the growth of the cancer cell analysis market in the future. As the global impact of cancer rises, both governmental bodies and private institutions are pouring more resources into research aimed at enhancing diagnostics and creating effective treatments. Cancer cell analysis, by providing comprehensive insights into various aspects of tumor biology, heterogeneity, and progression, becomes a key tool for researchers. It aids in unearthing new biomarkers, evaluating treatment outcomes, and creating targeted therapies. The National Cancer Institute, a US government entity, reported that the budget for cancer research for fiscal year 2024 was $7.2 billion, marking a 1.7% increase from the preceding year. Therefore, the surge in funding for cancer research is anticipated to fuel the demand for the cancer cell analysis market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Cancer Cell Analysis Market?

Major players in the Cancer Cell Analysis Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Merck KGaA

• GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• Agilent Technologies Inc.

• Olympus Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Cancer Cell Analysis Market?

Significant enterprises in the cancer cell analysis market, like Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., are honing in on technological innovations such as rare cell and circulating tumor cell (CTC) enrichment to strengthen their cancer research and diagnostics. This enrichment process involves isolating and capturing scarce tumor cells from blood samples, offering crucial knowledge about the heterogeneity of the tumor, disease progression, and the response to treatment. In June 2024, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., a U.S. life science research and clinical diagnostics organization, introduced Celselect Slides 2.0, an upgraded microfluidic slide technology designed to boost rare cell and CTC capture via its Genesis Cell Isolation System. The upgraded version increases the sample capacity by 2.5 times and microchambers from 56,400 to 140,800. It is easily integrated within existing workflow, streamlining cancer research and enhancing cell analysis efficiency. Furthermore, this technology can be smoothly incorporated into any lab workflow sans major adjustments.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Cancer Cell Analysis Market Share?

The cancer cell analysis market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product And Service: Reagents And Consumables, Instruments, Accessories, Software, Service

2) By Type Of Analysis: Genomic Analysis, Proteomic Analysis, Metabolomic Analysis, Transcriptomic Analysis, Histopathological Analysis

3) By Technology: Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Mass Spectrometry, Flow Cytometry, Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

4) By Application: Biomarker Discovery, Drug Development And Discovery, Precision Medicine, Clinical Diagnosis, Research And Development

5) By End-Use: Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Hospitals And Clinical Testing Laboratories, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Reagents And Consumables: Cell Culture Media, Antibodies, Stains And Dyes, Enzyme Kits, Buffers And Solutions

2) By Instruments: Flow Cytometers, Microscopes, Cell Analyzers, Automated Cell Counters, Imaging Systems

3) By Accessories: Pipettes And Tips, Culture Plates And Flasks, Microplates, Filtration Units, Sample Tubes

4) By Software: Data Analysis Software, Image Analysis Software, Laboratory Information Management Systems, Visualization Tools, Quantification Software

5) By Service: Technical Support Services, Installation And Maintenance Services, Calibration Services, Training And Education Services, Consultation Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Cancer Cell Analysis Market?

For the year indicated in the Cancer Cell Analysis Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the region with the largest cancer cell analysis market. The region projected to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses several regions, which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

