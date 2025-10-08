“hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2025” unveils in mid-October　Six music and sports stages fully showcase East Asian cultural characteristics

MACAU, October 8 - Jointly organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the MGM, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Marine and Water Bureau, and the Macao Government Tourism Office, the “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2025” will be held from 18 to 19 October at the Hac Sa Beach and Temporary Green and Leisure Area. The event will feature a multi-stage music marathon on the coast, as well as the outdoor fitness challenges and a dedicated sports zone on the lawn, creating an urban carnival with music and sports on the island.

On the occasion of Macao’s designation as a “Culture City of East Asia 2025 – Macao, China”, and in consonance with the theme “East-West Encounter, Asia in Harmony” of the programme, the “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest” invited pop bands and sports instructors from the Mainland China, Japan and South Korea to headline the performances. The main venue at the Hac Sa Beach and Temporary Green and Leisure Area feature six stages, namely “Hot Wave”, “Music Chill”, “hush! Kids Sport Playground”, “Wellfest Stage”, “Sports Garden”, and “Fitness Challenge”, offering a marathon of music performances and sports classes from morning to night over the two consecutive days. The event also features a variety of activities, including SUP yoga, musical family parade, Music Glow Run, art installations, food stalls and bazaars, workshops and music experience, catering to the diverse preferences and needs of residents and visitors, as well as allowing them to appreciate Macao’s unique characteristics as a city featuring the integration of Chinese and Western cultures, and establishing Macao as a vital window for the exchange between the Chinese and Western civilizations.

The “hush! Beach Concerts” features a special line-up of nearly 40 local bands and musicians, as well as ten overseas entities, including the rock band “SUMMERWARZ” from Mainland China, the music group “Balming Tiger” and the bassist “H.J.Freaks” from South Korea, the legendary rapper “Shing02” and the rock band “muque” from Japan, the ukulele young prodigy “Feng E” and the female metal band “MakeMake” from Taiwan. This year marks the 20th edition of the “hush! Beach Concerts”. The event will also invite representatives from renowned Asian pop music sectors, including Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival, Mainland China’s Strawberry Music Festival and Midi Festival, Singapore’s BayBeats Festival, as well as Tencent Music to come to Macao, providing a platform for regional collaboration and performance matchmaking for local bands.

This year, the “Urban Sports Wellfest” further expands the categories of programme and dimensions of experience. Over 30 renowned professional fitness and yoga instructors from Asia are invited to serve as resident instructors in Macao, including Hong Kong artist and dance mentor Fatboy@ERROR, champion of the “Physical: 100 Season 2” and Korean CrossFit superstar Amotti, popular dance instructor Gun Gun from Thailand, and acclaimed yoga instructor Alex Lam from Hong Kong, will give guidance on workouts of a range of intensities and categories. In addition, there will be morning gong baths, an outdoor HYROX PFT, dance classes, Pilates classes and Sup Yoga, allowing participants to explore their infinite possibilities under professional guidance from dance, stretching and yoga to high-intensity fitness training, from dynamic to static classes. With over 40 fitness and dance classes over the two days, all participants from beginners to experienced sports enthusiasts can explore themselves through the challenging classes. The event offers all activities that combine dynamic and static exercises with only one ticket admission, creating an outdoor sports experience for people of all ages.

In order to facilitate public access to the Hac Sa Beach, free shuttle buses will be provided during the event on 18 and 19 October, travelling from Iao Hon district, Fai Chi Kei and Taipa to the Hac Sa Beach and vice versa. Residents and tourists can also take MGM COTAI’s free shuttle buses at all ports in Macao (except Qingmao Port) to MGM COTAI’s B1 shuttle bus lobby, and transfer to the event’s free shuttle bus to Hac Sa Beach after arriving at MGM COTAI.

To enrich the community’s musical cultural experience and encourage the public participation, a number of Fest Prelude will be launched from 11 October in local communities, schools and the Barra District, including campus tours, community performances, prelude concerts and music workshops. Registration for activities such as the musical family parade, Music Glow Run, as well as the international pop music industry exchange and matchmaking events is now open. In addition, in order to allow more music aficionados to participate in the short video competition “hush! 300 Seconds”, the registration deadline will be extended to 5pm on 12 October 2025 (Sunday). The count for the Most Popular Award will also be extended to the same time. Interested individuals are encouraged to seize this opportunity to participate.

The press conference of the “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Sports Wellfest 2025” was held today (8 October) at The Vista in MGM COTAI, and was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, Kenneth Feng; the Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Cheng Wai Tong; the Acting Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Pong Sio Wan; and the Acting Head of the Maritime Services Division of the Marine and Water Bureau, Lao Se Keng; and was attended by the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM, Catarina Lio; and the Senior Vice President of Public and Community Relations of MGM, Irene Wong, as well as representatives from a diverse array of veteran local bands and sports instructors. The event also featured a performance by the local band “Ying May Supermarket” and a showcase of collaborative cultural products designed for this year’s event by the “hush! Brand Collaboration” partners including “BUCKET KING”, “Osanna Design Workshop” and “Triangle Sport Macau”.

The event is supported by Air Macau, Tai Fung Bank, ICBC Macau, BNU, OCBC Bank Macau, Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd., Bevtech Limited and Monster Energy.

Admission to the “hush! Beach Concerts” is free. Some of the activities require registration through the “Activity Applications” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5). Registration is open until 11:59pm on 12 October. Tickets for the “Urban Sports Wellfest 2025” are now on sale on the MGM official website (mgm.mo), at the MGM Cotai box office, through the Macau Ticketing Network, Damai and MPay online ticketing platforms, priced from MOP240 onwards.

For more information, please visit the hush! website at www.icm.gov.mo/hush, its official Instagram account “hushfullmusic”, “IC Art” and “HUSH FULL MUSIC” pages on Facebook or WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”; as well as the MGM website at www.mgm.mo, its official Instagram account “mgmartandentertainment”, “MGM” page on Facebook and WeChat account “MGM”.