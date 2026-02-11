Commissioner Ao Ieong Song meets with Director of Public Prosecutions of Hong Kong, Yang Mei Kei

MACAU, February 11 - The Commissioner Against Corruption, Ao Ieong Song, welcomed a delegation from the Department of Justice led by the Director of Public Prosecutions of the Hong Kong SAR, Yang Mei Kei, at the integrity education base of the Branch Office in Taipa of the CCAC this afternoon (11th February).

The delegation visited the facilities at the integrity education base and was given an introduction by the CCAC’s staff about the history and functions of the CCAC and its actions of community outreach and multi-media promotion.

According to Ao Ieong Song, in addition to the fight against corruption, the CCAC also attaches great importance to promoting integrity messages to the society, especially focusing on developing honesty and uprightness in teenagers as well as primary and secondary school students, so that the seedlings of integrity may take root in the new generation of Macao.

Yang Mei Kei agreed that corruption fighting should start with prevention and integrity education. She also praised the facilities at the integrity education base and expected that both sides will maintain a close relationship with each other.

The delegates who paid the visit with Yang Mei Kei included the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Chau Tin Hang, and the Acting Senior Public Prosecutor, Wan Pui Hin, among others. Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner cum Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau of the CCAC, Wong Kim Fong, and the Chief of Cabinet of the Commissioner Against Corruption, Chan In Chio, attended the meeting. The delegation of Hong Kong was accompanied by the Chief of Office of the Prosecutor General, Wong Hio Nam, and the Prosecutor Coordinator of the Public Prosecutions Office, Lai U Hou.