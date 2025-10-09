Offshore Helicopter Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis to Reach USD 5.11 Billion by 2032 at 5.7% CAGR

Offshore Helicopter Services Market

Key companies covered in the offshore helicopter services market are Bristow Group Inc., Cougar Helicopters, CHC Helicopter Group, NHV Group & Others.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global offshore helicopter services market was valued at USD 3.29 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 3.47 billion in 2025, reaching USD 5.11 billion by 2032, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. North America led the market in 2024, accounting for a 32.82% share. In particular, the U.S. offshore helicopter services market is projected to expand significantly, reaching an estimated USD 1,141.5 million by 2032, fueled by rising air passenger traffic and increased cargo transportation.List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:Bristow Group Inc. (U.S.)Petroleum Helicopters International Inc. (U.S.)CHC Helicopter Group (U.S.)Omni Helicopters International (OHI) SA (Portugal)NHV Group (Belgium)Abu Dhabi Aviation Co. (UAE)Gulf International Services QPSC (UAE)Erickson Incorporated (U.S.)CITIC Offshore Helicopter Co. Ltd. (China)Cougar Helicopters (Canada)Get a Free Sample Research Report:Market Drivers and RestraintsRising Offshore Oil & Gas Production and Exploration Activities to Propel Market GrowthA significant market driver is the increase in offshore oil and gas production and exploration activities worldwide. These operations require reliable and safe transportation services for crew and cargo to and from offshore rigs and platforms. Helicopters are the preferred mode due to their ability to reach remote locations and operate in challenging weather conditions, directly fueling demand for offshore helicopter services.Expansion of the Offshore Wind Industry is Projected to Boost Market GrowthThe rapid growth of the offshore wind industry is another strong driver. New installations, frequent monitoring, and inspection needs for offshore wind projects necessitate extensive helicopter support. Government initiatives and global alliances promoting offshore wind capacity expansion are further accelerating this demand.However, safety concerns, stringent regulatory frameworks, and high operating costs associated with offshore helicopter services can hinder market growth. Accidents, high expenses for fuel, maintenance, and insurance, and the complexity of complying with varying international regulations pose significant challenges.Market SegmentationMedium Weight Segment to Dominate Market Owing to the Increased Demand for Versatile HelicoptersBy type, the market is segmented into light, medium, and heavy. The medium weight segment is expected to hold a major market share due to the strong demand for versatile helicopters suitable for a wide range of offshore activities including search and rescue, law enforcement, and firefighting. Lightweight helicopters are the fastest-growing segment, driven by increasing demand for inspection and monitoring.Search and Rescue Segment to Dominate Attributable to Rising Demand for Emergency ServicesBy application, the market is classified into inspection, monitoring and surveying, passenger transport, goods transport, search & rescue, and others. The search and rescue segment is projected to hold a dominant share and is expected to be the fastest-growing, driven by the increasing need for emergency services in offshore operations.Oil and Gas Industry Segment to Lead Backed by Increased Demand for Crew and Cargo TransportBy end-user, the market is classified into the oil and gas industry, offshore wind industry, and others. The oil and gas industry segment is expected to dominate the market, primarily due to its heavy reliance on helicopter services for transporting personnel and equipment to offshore platforms. The offshore wind industry is predicted to witness significant growth during the forecast period.Speak To Analyst:Regional InsightsHigh Offshore Activity to Foster Market Progress in North AmericaNorth America is expected to lead the market share, holding 32.82% of the market in 2024. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major offshore oil and gas rigs, increasing demand for deep-water offshore development activities, and the expansion of the offshore wind industry. The U.S. market alone is projected to reach USD 1,141.5 million by 2032.Europe holds the second-largest market share, driven by strong investments in Search and Rescue (SAR) operations and ongoing development of offshore wind farms. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by substantial government investments in the oil and gas industry, particularly in China. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also anticipated to witness significant growth due to new oil discoveries, decommissioning activities, and increased offshore oil production.Competitive LandscapeKey Players Focus on Strategic Partnerships, Service Diversification, and Sustainable OperationsThe global offshore helicopter services market is relatively fragmented. Key players such as Bristow Group Inc., Petroleum Helicopters International Inc., CHC Helicopter Group, Omni Helicopters International (OHI) SA, and NHV Group are focused on strengthening their market position by diversifying services, expanding into emerging markets, and adopting sustainable operations, including the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).Ask for Customization:Key Industry Developments:April 2023: Ultimate Aviation Group acquired Offshore Helicopter Services U.K. from CHC Helicopter, expanding its presence in Europe.October 2022: Neptune Energy awarded a USD 53 million contract to CHC Helicopter for offshore transport in the Dutch North Sea.October 2022: PHI Aviation extended its contract with BP p.l.c. for helicopter transportation services in the Gulf of Mexico for 10 years.Related Reports: Integrated Marine Automation System Market Size, Industry Report, 2032 eVTOL Aircraft Market Share, Industry Report, 2032

