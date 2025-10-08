REborn –a frequency Song by Chiara Ariè

The violet flame rises: Chiara Ariè channels the frequency of soul union in ‘REborn’.

A sound journey into light and eternity

I believe music is not something we create, but something we receive. It’s a current of light from the divine, flowing through our souls, calling us to awaken, connect, and remember” — Chiara Ariè

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the new single “REborn”, produced by Ariè Production, Chiara Ariè opens a musical and spiritual reflection on the theme of rebirth and the eternal bond between souls. The track emerges as an anthem of trust and faith: the belief that everything is already written, that every step is part of a greater design, and that through light we are guided toward a higher purpose.

“REborn” speaks of waiting and searching for the soulmate or twin flame who returns to us life after life, as a promise of a union that transcends time. The lyrics evoke the strength of dreams, the power of spiritual attraction, and the certainty that in meeting the other, we rediscover ourselves.

Chiara Ariè, an artist and pianist who blends classical sensitivity with inner exploration, brings to her music a journey of authenticity and vision. For her, sound is not just art its a language of vibration. We are made of frequency, and when music resonates at the right frequency, it opens us to deeper connection with ourselves, with one another, and with the light of the Creator. Through this resonance, music becomes a bridge between souls.

Her voice and piano become instruments of introspection and light, capable of transforming intimate emotions into shared experiences. The musical arrangement is by award-winning producer Max Calò, who enriches the track with an even more intense and universal dimension.

“REborn” marks the beginning of the musical journey of the album INLIGHT, a project that seeks to guide listeners toward awareness and the beauty of feeling part of something greater.

The music video comes to life in the desert, a place of silence and purity where everything returns to the essential. In this natural space, Chiara dances with movements that follow the energy of the music and the flow of the spirit, creating a dialogue between body and sound. The phrase “the end of the world” does not signify an ending, but a passage toward rebirth, in perfect harmony with the meaning of the song. The video is available on YouTube.

The track is available on all digital platforms.

Follow on Instagram: @chiara.arie

REborn – A Desert Rite of Movement Toward Light

